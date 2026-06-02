Finally, we’ve seen the digital equivalent of the hard punch in the fucking mouth that that soft-handed sadist Stephen Miller has obviously needed since middle school.

There is a particular flavor of justice in this world that no amount of money can buy, that no consultant can manufacture, and that no amount of Heritage Foundation white papers can summon into being. It is the sight of a man who built an entire political religion around the public performance of cruelty to others discovering through the glorious avenue of social media that cruelty has a return address.

Let me set the scene for the three of you who somehow missed it.

Last week, the official Democratic Party account looked at Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, the architect of ICE thugs murdering American citizens in our streets, the Grima Wormtongue of the Trump White House immigration policy, the majordomo of white nat modern apartheid fantasies, and told him, in five tidy words: “shut up you ugly f*ck.”

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That’s it. That’s the tweet. Five words. No policy. No nuance. No 14-part thread with a land acknowledgment quote bolted onto the front, nothing soft or nurturing or politically correct.

And reader, I want you to enjoy the rich, full-bodied irony of what happened next, because it is a clarifying moment in American politics, one on par with the invention of the hot mic.