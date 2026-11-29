Jill Lawrence is an award-winning reporter and columnist who has covered every presidential campaign since 1988. Subscribe to her Substack, History Keeps Happening, and learn more about her and her work here.

Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater is famous for declaring in his 1964 acceptance speech that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.” But it’s the next thing he said that is particularly relevant today: “Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”

Why am I thinking about this now? Because, like many others, I’m terrified that Democrats will fail to meet this post-bluenami moment.

What concerns me most are tactics and temperament. Whether, in attempting to correct the most egregious damages of the Trump years and make sure they can never happen again, Democratic leaders will be bold. Take risks. Abandon tradition in order to revive the greatest traditions of all: American democracy and the American Dream.

The dread might have persisted for months, if not for Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s sudden infusion of guts and drama into the Senate majority leader race. After contemplating a 2028 run for president, the Maryland senator said earlier this month that he won’t be a White House candidate – but that he is running for majority leader and is no fan of the filibuster.

“We need democracy in the United States Senate and that means allowing ultimately a majority of senators to answer the call of the American people, so that means 51 votes,” Van Hollen said earlier this month at a conference in Denver. He called the filibuster—a rule requiring 60 votes for bills to advance—an anti-democratic practice used by senators “to enhance their power over the power of the people.” It needs reform, he added on Fox News Sunday, because it “allows less than a majority to block the will of the American people.”

He is so right.

I’ve spent days lecturing, muting and blocking people on social media for being hostile and insulting about the current Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer. I believe he did a solid job of recruiting candidates and helping to fuel the blue tidal wave. And there is no doubt in my mind that, contrary to the suspicions of multitudes, Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries are committed to a double-front war next year for accountability and affordability. The plans and preparation are well under way among Democrats in both chambers.

Normality Depends on Democrats

But given what’s at stake, I’m still on edge over the Senate. It’s all too apparent that incrementalism and caution aren’t going to get this job done. Political business as usual won’t level the Trump ballroom that’s already twice the size of the White House. It won’t resuscitate Congress or revamp a Supreme Court that’s driving the country, the presidency and the balance of power straight off the rails. It is going to take nerve and audacity to simply return to Biden-era levels of respect for national security, international alliances, and the lives of immigrants in our nation of immigrants, as well as investment in health care, nutrition, science, and the U.S. energy future.

Unless the Senate GOP is deprogrammed overnight, or suddenly in repentance mode, normality will depend entirely on Democrats. Which means the filibuster has got to go. Democrats will have 56 senators when the new Congress convenes in January. But Schumer is already fantasizing about 2028 and winning a “durable” 60-vote majority—the “senatorial Holy Grail,” as the Washington Sun called it.

That tells me, and I suspect many others, that he’s not fixated on the real holy grail: abolishing or at least intermittently waiving the filibuster. This maddening Senate custom is not written in a law or the Constitution. It’s just a rule, but the nickname for pausing or killing it is “the nuclear option.” Because, I guess, majority rule is pretty damn scary.

Schumer did try for a one-time filibuster rule change in 2022 when Democrats had 50 votes (and a tie-breaker vice president) for the Freedom to Vote Act, which would have set minimum national standards for voter registration, early voting, mail voting, voter ID, wait times, gerrymandering, and spending transparency. But the party was thwarted by two of its own moderates—one of them Sen. Joe Manchin, who helped shape the bill but refused to bypass Republicans to get it done.

Here’s another example of an abysmal failure, this from Harry Reid’s tenure as Senate majority leader. Back in spring 2013, after the shocking Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, 54 senators voted to move ahead with a bipartisan bill that expanded and strengthened background checks for gun buyers. A majority, but not a supermajority. And that was that.

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Gridlock Is Not an Option

Reid did go nuclear later that year: He scrapped the filibuster for executive and judicial nominees, except for justices, because Republicans were blocking over 100 of President Obama’s judges and Chuck Hagel, his defense secretary pick. Schumer told Reid it was a bad idea, according to Jon Ralston’s January 2026 Reid biography, The Game Changer: How Harry Reid Remade the Rules and Showed Democrats How to Fight.

“I did get him to make sure that we didn’t go nuclear on Supreme Court judges. And look what happened … [Senate Republican Leader Mitch] McConnell came in and got rid of the rule right away,” Schumer told Ralston. “But yes, I thought going nuclear would have bad consequences for us. And on that one, I may have been right.” These tea leaves do not suggest a revolution brewing inside Schumer’s political soul.

Schumer turned 76 this month and could well retire in 2028, but that would still leave open the question of what Senate Democrats will do in the next two years: try to cut deals and struggle to get 60 votes, or work with the House to pass bills that showcase what they’d deliver with a Democrat in the White House—whether it’s ending the Iran war and the immigration nightmare, exposing and cleaning up corruption, lowering prices, raising the minimum wage, fixing the tax code, reforming the Supreme Court, or restoring voting and abortion rights.

Gridlock is not an option. With our economy and democracy on the ropes, a functional, small-d democratic Senate is essential.

If Van Hollen becomes Senate majority leader in an upcoming secret ballot, that’s all to the good. At the very least, we can hope he extracts promises from Schumer to rethink a crippling custom that guarantees most Americans will rarely get what they voted for.

This column has been updated.