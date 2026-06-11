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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2h

Good article/interview. Senator Gary Peters sounds like a very honorable and dedicated leader. There are so many good among the bad. Nice to hear about the good as much as possible. Thanks Susan.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the article, Susan. It seems that everyday when answering questions about the war , Trump makes up anything concerning this war. Senator Peters is correct. We have economic problems and tax problems. It seems Governors like Laura Kelly has had the to charge the public for using a satellite DMV. She has worked in a bipartisan way to lessen the grocery tax.

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