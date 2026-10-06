Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Welcome to another jam-packed Electionmaxxing. Today we’re mixing things up a bit by deep diving into an issue that seems to be on everyone’s mind: the economy. Democrats and Republicans alike are feeling the sting of rising prices, and it’s worth taking a step back to better understand what all the chaos in the financial markets means for you.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat down with Axios over the weekend to try and explain away America’s skyrocketing interest rates. There’s just one problem. Not only does Bessent claim things will bounce back, he thinks a nationwide economic slowdown is just the price you pay for Donald Trump’s global trade shakeup. It’s not exactly reassuring to hear the nation’s top money guy talking about the economy like it’s a giant casino.

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Fearing and Loathing Donald’s Disastrous Economy

With bond rates surging above 5% over the past month, the cost of nearly every kind of borrowing is on the rise. Thinking about refinancing your mortgage? Thanks to MAGA morons like Bessent, rates have risen to 7.2%, which means the average American is paying more than double the total cost for a new mortgage than they were a few years ago. And Republicans wonder why kids aren’t moving out of their parents’ houses!

Perhaps a new job with better pay will help you cover the cost of those loans. Well, I have bad news for you here too, because thanks to 18 months of economic stagnation, hiring has screeched to a halt across every industry. Recent graduates have been hit the hardest, but every sector of the economy is facing the realities of a brutal Trump slump.

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Free speech means that Donald Trump is free to declare that the American economy has never experienced growth like this before. It also means I can call him a delusional nutcase — which he is!

If you’re upset about this economy and how it’s affected you, make sure to tune into Electionmaxxing and leave a comment about how you’re getting by in Trump’s “Golden Age.”

Stay safe out there!