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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
2h

Bessent is the living embodiment of the word ignoranus...although challenges abound in Trump Land. A close number two is that grinning idiot, Kevin Hassett.

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Barbra's avatar
Barbra
2h

Yep, keep going until it's bankrupt!

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