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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
4h

RFK Jr. is using the American people as test subjects for his rejection of vaccines and failure to control food contamination. He and Trump really care nothing for the public good.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
3h

RFK Jr. is, obviously, a total disaster who has done damage that will take decades to repair, if ever. More interesting to me is Taylor Farms who seem determined to destroy their brand and put themselves into bankruptcy. When it became clear to everyone but RFK Jr. that Taylor was the likely epicenter of the crisis they chose not to do a total recall (think the Tylenol crisis of years ago). Instead they chose to blame a customer, Taco Bell, and send some new bribes to Trump and the MAGAs. But as you have explained, that strategy has neither stopped the outbreak nor reassured consumers. Their days as a predominant supplier to TJs, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Kroeger and all the rest are numbered. I'd bet that Taco Bell and other chains have already cut them off. Tick, tock, tick, tock...and neither RFK Jr. nor Trump can blame Biden or Fauci this time.

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