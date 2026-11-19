Jennifer Schulze is a longtime Chicago journalist. She’s on Bluesky @newsjennifer.bsky.social. Subscribe to her Substack, Indistinct Chatter.

The first thing you see when you go to Nick Shirley’s YouTube page is a black and white banner across the top that reads “Subscribe 4 the truth.” That is a lie.

Shirley is a paid MAGA propagandist masquerading as a video journalist. The featured video on the YouTube page is Shirley’s fact challenged, politically motivated “expose” of alleged Somali day care fraud in Minneapolis. But hidden from the main page is his newest video where a swagger-free Shirley looks into the camera and confesses, “I have an important correction to make.” He sure does.

Shirley rocketed to the top tier of MAGA media for making the video about Minneapolis. The December 2025 video was headline news across the country and it got him millions of social media clicks and praise from the likes of Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Elon Musk. Shirley’s viral videos even won him an Oval Office photo op and a $10,000 check from American taxpayers. But the hysteria created by that Shirley video also gave Trump an excuse to launch an all-out federal assault on Minneapolis, an attack that lead to the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

x

After his bigoted Minnesota video, Shirley went to other blue cities looking for MAGA content including New York,Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego. This is, of course, the very kind of thing Donald Trump ordered J.D.Vance to find in Democratic-run cities across America so the Vice President has eagerly promoted Shirley every step of the way.

Then in early October, Shirley showed up in Seattle claiming to be hunting for food stamp fraud. But this time, Shirley’s victims fought back with credible video evidence of their own showing Shirley’s deception and a cease and desist demand. Now, the right wing media star is literally standing back against a wall reading a humiliating apology.

Threatened with a defamation lawsuit, he told the world that he was wrong when he targeted Lam’s Seafood Asian Market in Seattle and begged his pals in the White House, FBI, and DOJ to shut the place down because he had video evidence of food stamp fraud. He did not have that evidence. And he knew it.

Shirley’s mea culpa looks nothing like his usual Temu-reporter gotcha videos. Instead of trying to bust into Somali-run day care center under false pretenses, chasing parents through parking lots, or trolling for vulnerable people to use as props in his scams, Shirley is frozen in place as he reads from a script clearly written by someone else. Someone with a law degree, perhaps?

Share

After a year of high profile video hit jobs, this is the very first time Nick Shirley has pulled down one of his lie-filled videos and issued a retraction. This is part of what he said. Note how many times Shirley repeatedly absolves Lam’s of any wrong doing in just the first two paragraphs of a one-minute long video:

“I have an important correction to make. I published a video documenting EBT fraud in Seattle. As part of that video, I recorded a woman who attempted to use an EBT card at Lam’s Seafood to purchase food. … Lam’s did not engage or collude in any EBT fraud in that video. “I have not uncovered any evidence that Lam’s itself engaged in EBT fraud, or that Lam colluded with the woman in the video who was attempting to use the EBT card. It was never my intention to make incorrect claims that Lam’s engaged or has engaged in EBT fraud with the woman in the video or just in general.”

The Shirley retraction video also says he is deleting the Seattle videos from his social media feeds and YouTube channel. MAGA media never apologizes, never fact checks, and never retracts, so at first glance the Shirley video does seem rather remarkable. Is he truly remorseful about subjecting the popular, three decade-old market and its employees to non stop harassment and for causing Lam’s to lose a substantial amount of business?

Heck no.

He’s posting this apology video to save his skin. The Seattle Times reports that Washington state law gives you 30 days to correct information to “mitigate defamation claims.” Still, forcing him to talk his way out of a ruinous court battle is a victory for the truth.

No doubt Shirley remembers what happened to Fox News when it spent months lying about Dominion Voting Systems and the 2020 election. The MAGA news network paid a whopping $787 million to settle the case. Maybe he also recalls what happened to the liar Alex Jones, who spread vile conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting: the Chicago-based Onion now owns Jones’ empire.

Credible evidence that Shirley had lied about the Seattle market came out a month ago, right after Shirley posted his two videos about his phony scam. The store itself provided video evidence that Shirley was lying (watch here) and local Seattle news outlets also did a lot of fact checking. Shirley clearly knew all of this evidence existed for weeks before his retraction video because he taunted Lam’s in one post and in a second post, attacked Seattle news outlets claiming: “I’ve done more journalism with my pinky than their entire organization.”

Please.

Give to Lincoln Square

Nick Shirley post on Twitter (X) from 10/11/26

Nick Shirley is not a journalist. He’s not an independent journalist as a Seattle TV station mistakenly called him this week. And he’s not a MAGA journalist because there is no such thing. Actual journalists follow up and make timely corrections when mistakes are made. They don’t intentionally mislead the audience like Nick Shirley does.

Seattle reporter Jake Whittenberg of KING5-TV wrote: “Good for him for removing the videos and admitting his mistake. But careful fact-checking up front would have prevented these major errors in the first place. Seattle deserves more thoughtful reporting.”

Of course, there was no fact checking. That’s not what MAGA media does. These Shirley videos and others like them pick political fights and drive propaganda messages. Nick Shirley is a high school grad with a camera who vaulted to the top of the Trump propaganda machine doing viral videos to support Trump’s outrageous lies.

But like Trump, MAGA media is losing some of its influence and swagger. The Shirley surprise apology video is evidence of that. So is this recent move by Democrats in one of the blue states targeted by Shirley this past year.

In California, lawmakers have responded to Shirley’s repeated incidents in their state by expanding the “Safe at Home” law. Cal Matters reports that immigrants and immigration advocates are now among those who can limit the public availability of their addresses and other personal information to help prevent doxxing and parking lot ambushes by people like Nick Shirley.

It also carries penalties for Shirley like-video stalkers who knowingly post on the internet “the address, image or personal information of program participants (as well as their spouse or child) with the intent to incite a third person to cause imminent great bodily harm to those individuals.”

The updated privacy law is nicknamed, “The Stop Nick Shirley Act.” How perfect is that?