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Cheeto: Narcissistic Ego And Contrarianism

Cheeto carries the unofficial personality disorder diagnosis of malignant narcissism(MNPD) which is made worse by frontotemporal dementia of which he has shown signs with growing concerns

The personality traits of MNPD are sadism where there is blatant disregard for humanity such as when the USAID agency was totally dismantled affecting the lives of millions of people and children(done by DOGE led by Musk another MNPD) Loyalty particularly of the media is necessary due to the paranoia exhibited by the impaired And a aggression as seen in his fatal decision to attack Iran

But one of the more pernicious characteristics of MNPD particularly for a leader of a country is antisocial behavior demonstrated by Cheeto’s blatant disregard for rules, the rights of others, and societal norms which leads to irrational contrarian decision making(https://bit.ly/4dG68bq) Blowing up the JCPOA(Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which had taken 18mo of diplomatic work by the Obama administration, Cheeto showed everyone his contrarian pathology and now is trying to resurrect the agreement on his own which is now costing the American taxpayers billions of dollars a day The exhibited corruption on full display is characteristic of antisocial behavior

The risks of such contrarian attitudes with aggressive tendencies in a man with the nuclear codes should be concerning for all of Americans and the world The unpredictable nature of his actions make him a dangerous threat to not only the country’s national security but country’s of the world

Unfortunately the country is under the control of a psychopath which affects as WE have seen the entire geopolitical order WE the People are living in perilous times and neither WE nor the Nazi Republicans should normalize this pathological behavior and insist that the media including substack channels start calling this crazy loon who is atop our government for what he is….a crazed demented man with MNPD

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