Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

Asymmetric Neutrality Syndrome is my diagnosis for people who can identify Republican bullshit from three counties away but suddenly need a flashlight, a search party, and six additional weeks of evidence when the offender is standing somewhere to their left. Donald Trump clears his throat and they begin drafting a constitutional crisis. Someone they like drives a Buick through the same democratic norm and suddenly everybody wants to discuss nuance.

I laid out the larger diagnosis in Stephen A. Smith and the Asymmetric Neutrality Hustle and The Receipts Have Lifetime Appointments. But one particular scam practiced by ANS carriers deserves its own name, especially with the midterms coming this November and political bullshit preparing for its seasonal migration.

On August 15, Stephen A. Smith received National Association of Black Journalists’ “Thumbs Down” award, which is not so much an honor as a professional association collectively sliding a note across the table that says, “Brother, we have noticed the pattern.” Smith then spent the next week complaining on two different platforms, because apparently receiving one Thumbs Down required a multicity grievance tour. I covered the award in Stephen A. Smith Got the Thumbs Down He Earned and his visit to Sean Hannity’s emotional-support couch in Stephen A. Smith Found Daddy Hannity’s Complaint Department. But during that Hannity appearance, Smith performed a trick that happens constantly in political media and has somehow been allowed to roam the country without a proper diagnosis.

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The trick works like this: Someone carries a wildly lopsided argument onto a friendly conservative platform. The host applies no pressure whatsoever. No hard questions, no follow-up, no detectable pulse of journalistic curiosity—just sympathetic nodding and softballs tossed gently enough for a toddler to bunt. Then the deserved backlash arrives, and the guest does not defend the argument they actually made. They put it in the dryer and shrink it three sizes. The broadside becomes a “minor disagreement.” The people responding to it become an “unhinged mob.” And the conservative audience applauds the guest for surviving a persecution campaign that mostly consisted of people pressing play on the original clip.

The warm reception is then presented as retroactive proof that the original argument was reasonable. It was not. The room was friendly because friendliness was included in the booking. Nobody tested the premise or asked whether it made sense; they merely let the guest finish talking without throwing a beverage. Somehow, that gets converted into a certificate of moderation.

That is exactly what Smith did with Hannity. After months of commentary that many Black women found demeaning, Smith reduced the entire record to having “disagreed with a few Black women on a few topics.” That is not an accounting. That is a clearance-sale version of events with half the merchandise missing. Smith argued that Jasmine Crockett should essentially defer to Donald Trump instead of confronting him. He launched—by his own admission—into a tangent because Michelle Obama made an offhand comparison between the political climate and a First Take-style debate. He also suggested Joy Reid lost her MSNBC show because of her ratings, while quietly stepping over the inconvenient fact that her numbers were comparable to those of colleagues who kept their jobs. That is not a few harmless disagreements. That is a body of work. Smith did not summarize it; he put it through witness protection.

The affliction needs a name, preferably one that sounds scientific enough to qualify for federal research funding. I’m calling it the Manufactured Moderation Paradox. The paradox is simple: The more lopsided and extreme the original take, the more “moderate” its author gets to look afterward, because the friendliness of the room is mistaken for the soundness of the argument. Nobody fact-checked the premise or subjected it to anything more rigorous than a commercial break. They simply declined to throw a chair, and that basic display of furniture restraint somehow gets laundered into proof that the argument was reasonable.