Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

Millions of Americans took to the streets Saturday for No Kings Day, a pro-democracy mobilization against the concern that a single, unitary authority seeks to control our freedoms.

Just as the rallies reached their peak, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta reached in and proved their point. The movement’s most vital communication channel suddenly vanished. Meta temporarily shut down the official No Kings Instagram account, along with the pages of several key organizers and leaders. For hours, during the most critical window of the mobilization, the digital heartbeat of the protest went dark, leaving organizers locked out and fueling immediate fears of political censorship.

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The fallout was swift, and the explanation from Silicon Valley was frustratingly familiar. Tech giants like Meta operate with the power of sovereign royalty, yet when their systems disrupt core constitutional activities, they retreat behind the shield of technical glitches. This incident exposes a dangerous vulnerability in our public square: the automated suppression of legitimate political speech during a highly volatile election year.

Meta’s initial response was a brief, hollow apology about algorithms. Company spokesperson Andy Stone stated on X (not even a Meta platform) that an automated trigger designed to catch accounts posting, sharing, or commenting at unusually high frequencies, had been pulled “in error.”

It took a full 24 hours for Meta to offer a more granular, detailed explanation. On Sunday, Stone clarified that engineering teams found the restriction was triggered not by outgoing posts, but by the account’s intense “reading” behavior, which network security systems mistakenly flagged as an automated Claude AI tool that might be scraping data. Humans blaming an automated system they created, for wrongly perceiving the presence of an AI tool created by humans, which ultimately suppressed the freedom of humans.