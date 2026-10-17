Nevada Sec. of State Cisco Aguilar: On the Frontline of Protecting the Right to Vote | That Trippi Show

Joe Trippi is joined by Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, who breaks down the relationship between the federal government and Nevada’s voting system.
What is he doing to protect ballot workers? Can we trust the Nevada postal system? What can we expect from Nevada voters? Then, he shares how Donald Trump has threatened him personally and his team. How did he respond?
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