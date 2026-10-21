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Negotiating an Impossible Hostage Situation | Brett McGurk, Author of 'Brink: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages'
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Negotiating an Impossible Hostage Situation | Brett McGurk, Author of 'Brink: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages'

Brett McGurk negotiated the release of the October 7th hostages. Now he’s telling the inside story.
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Frank Figliuzzi
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October 7, 2023 changed the world overnight. Navigating negotiations between Hamas and Israel was a dangerous, extremely complex challenge — and Brett McGurk is the man who President Joe Biden chose for the job, as the National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

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Now McGurk is sharing his perspective as the man who led negotiations to free the hostages held by Hamas, in his new book, Brink: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages.

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