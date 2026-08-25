Lincoln Square

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Connie Miller's avatar
Connie Miller
2h

Thank you for beautifully capturing how I and so many others I know feel about “Her”.

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Mary Lou Klier's avatar
Mary Lou Klier
2h

Beautifully written, heart wrenching, and descriptive of my feelings. I am disappointed, but still love this country and want to hang on to the ideals I grew up with.

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