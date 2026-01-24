My Father’s War and Trump’s Disgrace: The Betrayal of the Greatest Generation
New Orleans is known for hedonistic excess, but its World War II museum stands as a monument to discipline and honor—values that have been completely abandoned by the modern GOP.
When my parents lived in New Orleans, I loved visiting the World War II museum with my dad.
My mother had grown up in New Orleans before she met my father at Ole Miss and moved to Jackson, Mississippi. For most Mississippians who lived in Jackson or further south, New Orleans was our Las Vegas. It was a place you could eat and drink and do all manner of …