Monday, June 1st

11:00 AM ET- Executive Editor Susan J. Demas & LS Producer Sam Osterhout welcome Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward on The Weekly Assignment to kick off the week!

2:00 PM ET- Former FBI Assistant Director of Counter-Intelligence Frank Figliuzzi sits down with trafficking expert Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz

Tuesday, June 2nd

11:00 AM ET - Edwin Eisendrath & Susan J. Demas have their weekly discussion

7:00 PM ET-Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens & Joe Trippi

8:00 PM ET- Anchor Watch with Military Expert Bobby Jones

Wednesday, June 3rd

11:00 AM ET- Susan J. Demas sits down with Zachary Roth of Democracy Docket on First Draft

2:00 PM ET- Gareth Gore explains Opus Dai influence on The Frank Figliuzzi Show!

7:00 PM ET- PREMIERE: Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & special guest Mary L Trump

Thursday, June 4th

12:00 PM ET- Join us for a new episode of The Tim Whitaker & April Ajoy Show!

2:00 PM ET- Michael Fanone & Maya May sit down with Lisa Graves of True North Research on The Revolution to discuss the importance of watchdog groups

Friday, June 5th

10:00 AM ET- Rick Wilson & Andrew Wilson go Behind the Numbers!

12:00 PM ET- Max Burns & Sam Osterhout touch on the week’s biggest headlines

1:00 PM ET - Edwin Eisendrath welcomes a special guest on It’s the Democracy Stupid!

Saturday, June 6th

Sunday, June 7th

11:00 AM ET- Sam Osterhout & Andra Watkins sit down for their weekly discussion about White Christian Nationalism on Unholy Ground