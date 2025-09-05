Live On Lincoln Square This Week
Don't miss our live events this week!
Monday, June 1st
11:00 AM ET- Executive Editor Susan J. Demas & LS Producer Sam Osterhout welcome Skye Perryman of Democracy Forward on The Weekly Assignment to kick off the week!
2:00 PM ET- Former FBI Assistant Director of Counter-Intelligence Frank Figliuzzi sits down with trafficking expert Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz
Tuesday, June 2nd
11:00 AM ET - Edwin Eisendrath & Susan J. Demas have their weekly discussion
7:00 PM ET-Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens & Joe Trippi
8:00 PM ET- Anchor Watch with Military Expert Bobby Jones
Wednesday, June 3rd
11:00 AM ET- Susan J. Demas sits down with Zachary Roth of Democracy Docket on First Draft
2:00 PM ET- Gareth Gore explains Opus Dai influence on The Frank Figliuzzi Show!
7:00 PM ET- PREMIERE: Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & special guest Mary L Trump
Thursday, June 4th
12:00 PM ET- Join us for a new episode of The Tim Whitaker & April Ajoy Show!
2:00 PM ET- Michael Fanone & Maya May sit down with Lisa Graves of True North Research on The Revolution to discuss the importance of watchdog groups
Friday, June 5th
10:00 AM ET- Rick Wilson & Andrew Wilson go Behind the Numbers!
12:00 PM ET- Max Burns & Sam Osterhout touch on the week’s biggest headlines
1:00 PM ET - Edwin Eisendrath welcomes a special guest on It’s the Democracy Stupid!
Saturday, June 6th
Sunday, June 7th
11:00 AM ET- Sam Osterhout & Andra Watkins sit down for their weekly discussion about White Christian Nationalism on Unholy Ground
OMG Friday is so far away for another Behind the Numbers! I know you're all working longer hours than I can imagine, but I sure missed my polling data last week. This one should be extra juicy as a result. Give me ALL the numbers Wilsons!!!
Where is the link to Strategy Session????