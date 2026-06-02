Lincoln Square Media Launches 'Six Questions with Steven Beschloss'

Lincoln Square Media is expanding its roster with the launch of Six Questions with Steven Beschloss, a weekly streaming show and video podcast premiering Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Beschloss, an award-winning journalist, author, and filmmaker who writes the America, America newsletter on Substack, will also join Lincoln Square as a regular contributor.

Each episode is built around six probing, interrelated questions designed to move past the daily news cycle and into the deeper forces shaping American democracy. Where cable news chases the “what,” Six Questions is after the “why” — examining the legal, psychological, sociological, and moral dimensions of a country navigating an extraordinary moment.

“We are living through an era of unprecedented stress and assault on our core democratic frameworks and values,” Beschloss said. “With ‘Six Questions,’ our goal is to cast aside superficial narratives to identify and assess systemic realities, while also offering our busy audience speed and focus. The daily news cycle isn’t our final destination; it’s merely the starting point for a deeper pursuit of clarity and insight in a noisy and increasingly troubling world.”

Susan J. Demas, CEO and Executive Editor of Lincoln Square Media, called the launch a natural extension of the network’s mission.

“Steven Beschloss has spent his career asking the questions that matter most — about power, democracy, and the forces that shape our national story,” Demas said. “We are proud to launch ‘Six Questions’ and have Steven join Lincoln Square Media as a regular contributor, giving him the platform and the structure to do that work at exactly the moment America needs it most.”

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The premiere episode features Mary L Trump in a conversation about Donald Trump’s psychological functioning and its impact on American democracy. Subsequent episodes will feature George Conway on the legal landscape for holding the Trump administration accountable (June 10) and Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. on systemic racism and authoritarianism (June 17).

Six Questions with Steven Beschloss will be available on Substack, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

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