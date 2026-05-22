The Supreme Court of the United States apparently has amnesia. Not the kind where you forget where you put your keys. The kind where you forget an entire constitutional ruling you wrote three years ago — a ruling with your name on it, your reasoning in it, your signature under it. The highest court in the land just looked at its own precedent, shrugged like a toddler who knocked a vase off the counter, and said never mind.

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama’s congressional map almost certainly violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting the political power of Black voters who make up more than a quarter of the state’s population. The Court didn’t whisper it. They didn’t suggest it. They ordered Alabama to draw a second majority-Black district. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion. Brett Kavanaugh signed on. It was done. The law was clear. Black voters in Alabama, for the first time in the history of that state, elected two Black representatives to Congress in 2024. History was made. Justice was served. Case closed.

Just kidding. These constitutional dipshits cannot keep up with their own rulings.

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Last week, that same Court — in a 6-3 order — cleared the way for Alabama to scrap the second majority-Black district and revert to the discriminatory map that courts had spent years blocking. Roberts and Kavanaugh, the two conservatives who apparently experienced a brief lucid moment in 2023, looked back at their own judgment like they were reading someone else’s term paper and said, “Oh yeah. We forgot we were racist pieces of shit. Let’s go back and contradict everything we said last year.” And just like that, they did. Mid-primary. While Alabama voters were already casting ballots.

Stare decisis — the legal doctrine requiring courts to honor their own prior decisions — is supposed to be the foundation of judicial consistency. This Court treats stare decisis like it’s a menu item at Carl’s Jr. Something you glance at, maybe consider for a second, and then completely ignore when the combo deal looks better.

Now I want to lay out the actual logical trap these people built for themselves, because I have written about this Court’s overreach before, and even then I did not fully anticipate that they would have the audacity to do what they just did. You would have to be higher than every single kid in Euphoria during a season finale to truly appreciate the pretzel they twisted themselves into.