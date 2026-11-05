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Jack's avatar
Jack
2h

Vance-- "Let's take that anger and get back to saving our country." Now who's gaslighting? He was almost believably contrite until that last sentence. His party's followers and leaders have ripped gaping holes in the fabric of our government, and caused more destruction to "our" country than any political group in my lifetime. How about let's not have your group return to their concept of "saving our country," and let them sit back and observe how earnest patriots work?

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Maburl Schober's avatar
Maburl Schober
1h

"Immigrants eating your cats and dogs" and being treated like livestock at best, being tortured at worst also figured into the defeat. That's not who we are. We want safe borders that we control, certainly, but this enforcement has been the worst of us.

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