Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Well, that sure was an Election Night for the ages. In a night that saw sweeping wins in every corner of the country, House Democrats racked up their biggest popular vote margin since 1976. And much like the Watergate scandal that drove Americans to the polls back then, Republicans can blame their own arrogance for last night’s electoral disaster.

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Democrats are on track to net over 250 seats in the House and up to 56 seats in the Senate, easily flipping both chambers. Just as critical, Dems managed to pick up governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, offering weary voters a break from the GOP’s nonstop efforts to restrict voting access and gerrymander congressional districts.

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So Much for MAGA

By midnight, it was clear that the long-predicted Democratic wave wasn’t just a mirage of polling or a conspiracy of the anti-Trump media. Democrats notched high-profile senate wins in Kansas, Iowa, Texas. Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina, often by convincing margins. In Texas, James Talarico romped to victory over Trump’s hand-picked nominee Ken Paxton by nearly 20 points.

Republicans did their best to deny reality until Tuesday’s election results made denial impossible. In a long, long, looong post on X, Vice President JD Vance unloaded on the MAGA agenda, blaming the war in Iran, the affordability crisis and Trump’s infatuation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the party’s brutal defeats.

That leaves me with just one question — if Vance knew this all along, as he claims, why did he spend most of the campaign pretending all those problems were just conspiracy theories cooked up by the media?

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Watch the Full Episode

Lincoln Square’s intrepid hosts stayed up until the wee small hours of the morning to bring you the latest election results, and I want to thank everyone who stopped by and joined in the festivities during the livestream. You really made the evening something special!

Republicans don’t have any more answers to the crises plaguing Americans today than they did a month or a year ago. Now they can add massive voter disillusionment and a demoralized party base to their mounting problems. As the GOP struggles to decide its future, Democrats are prepared to step into power in grand fashion.

We’ll be here to cover it all. Until tomorrow, stay safe out there!