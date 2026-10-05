Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

Jared Kushner is helping conduct negotiations involving Gaza, Iran, Russia and Ukraine while continuing to run an investment firm financed overwhelmingly by foreign capital.

White House records show that in September he and Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and Kyiv to meet Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of an effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Compilation of Presidential Documents has repeatedly identified Kushner as the “U.S. Special Envoy for Peace.” SEC filings identify him as chief executive of Affinity’s investment manager and controlling owner of entities that oversee its funds. PBS NewsHour reported that Kushner founded Affinity Partners after leaving the first Trump administration.

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PBS reported in April, citing a regulatory filing, that Affinity had more than $6.1 billion in assets and that about 99 percent belonged to non-U.S. investors, with most tied to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

In 2024, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said Affinity had reported that its foreign capital came primarily from the sovereign wealth funds of those three countries.

Those financial relationships involve countries that also figure prominently in Kushner’s diplomacy. CBS News reported that Qatar was directly involved in negotiations leading to the 2025 Gaza ceasefire.

Emirates News Agency, the UAE’s state news service, reported that Kushner and Witkoff met the country’s national security adviser in October 2025 to discuss the cease-fire and American efforts to consolidate it.