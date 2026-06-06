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Martha
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As a marriage and family therapist, my first response to the idea of designating a month to celebrate the heterosexual family was one of total sarcasm.

Let’s see…you mean those couples who scream obscenities at each other in front of the kids? Those couples who punish their partner by having affairs? Those couples who treat each other with disdain as they live separate lives? Or, perhaps, those couples who are on their third or fourth marriage because relationship breakdown is never their fault; they just keep marrying flawed people? How about those parents who parent as their parents parented them, because “it was good enough for me, so it’s good enough for them”? Those parents who model anger and retaliation, creating another generation of dysfunctional kids? Those parents who scream at teachers, rather than admit that their kids are struggling and may need everything from therapy to more effective parental involvement? Those parents who had kids to gratify their own need to be loved and admired, rather than having kids for purely altruistic purposes? BOTTOM LINE: this ridiculousness assumes that there is something intrinsically healthier and more noble about heterosexual relationships as opposed to less traditional relationships. That is bullshit.

As for gay marriage being a threat…to whom? If someone else’s gay marriage is a threat to my heterosexual marriage, I’d better take a good hard look at the health and wellbeing of my heterosexual marriage.

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