Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

I don’t say this lightly. President Trump is a clear and present danger to our nation’s security.

On Tuesday, Nvidia’s board of directors issued a stunning reversal of its decision to oust CEO Jensen Huang, unanimously reinstating him just 11 days after he resigned amid an explosive scandal involving an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

Huang’s rebirth wasn’t the result of a clean bill of health issued by our intelligence and investigative agencies, nor by Congressional inquiries. Rather, it was the direct, personal intervention of President Donald Trump, who boasted on CNBC that he spoke to the board and “made the deal.”

By using the weight of the Oval Office to force Huang back into power, Trump brazenly extended his middle finger to the U.S. intelligence community, the vibrant American technology sector, good corporate governance, and an electorate that just voted to rebuke this exact brand of self-serving corruption. The only entity that benefits from Trump’s decision is the Chinese Communist Party.

First and foremost, Trump’s maneuver undermines the intelligence professionals tasked with protecting American national security.