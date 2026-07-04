Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe to his Substack.

There’s no way our founders could have foreseen that on the 250th anniversary of the republic, a corrupt American president would have amassed billions of dollars in personal wealth in one year without so much as an iota of accountability.

Nor could those visionaries have imagined that the institutions of government, including the Justice Department, the Pentagon, and Intelligence agencies, would willingly facilitate his corruption. Perhaps the founders would be most astonished, as we approach this momentous milestone, by the fact that at least half of Congress – the people’s representatives, went silently along for the ruinous ride.

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This week, we learned that Donald Trump’s 2025 mandated financial disclosure reveals over $2.2 billion in income last year alone. Roughly half of that windfall to Trump and his family came from crypto currency investments, including Trump’s own memecoin ($TRUMP) – a product that left hundreds of thousands of Trump adoring investors with punishing losses.

The skids were greased for Trump’s foray into the nebulous netherworld of crypto when his handpicked Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she was disbanding the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, responsible for prosecuting digital asset and money laundering crimes. Bondi also scrapped the DOJ’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, which tracks global leaders’ cash, pilfered from their nations, through cryptocurrency platforms.

Once Trump was freed from oversight, some of the world’s wealthiest investors moved quickly to curry favor with our government by lining the pockets of Trump and his family. Trump and his sons along with special envoy Steve Witcoff and his son, Zach, established World Liberty Financial, a “platform that operates decentralized finance assets (DeFi) and a dollar pegged stablecoin.”

Try explaining that concept to America’s founders. According to the Trump financial disclosure, the president pocketed almost $600 million from World Liberty Financial, and what the Wall Street Journal describes as “dubious deals with foreign actors that may have been trying to buy influence with the Administration.” Among the dubious were a crypto firm in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan government, and the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi.