There is a particular pleasure, once rare and rich, now increasingly common, in watching people who spent a decade telling you that Donald Trump’s 47-dimensional string theory quantum chess game in politics and diplomacy was wildly beyond the understanding of the libtard cuck mainstream media shills. For 11 endless years, the central tenet of their faith was that Trump always wins, never mind the record, the reality, or the endless collisions with the hideous realities of his flaming incompetence, intellectual vacuity, and absolute ignorance of the world.

Trump’s power, success, and competence, all imaginary, drove their own sense of self, reshaped their identities. Feeding him praise fed them a sense of purpose.

But it was never enough.

The raw, endless black hole of need, the most powerful addiction in Trump’s portfolio of pathologies, is the demand for automatic, unquestioning praise, bordering on worship. Trump has always expected a hallelujah chorus for everything he did, including soiling his XXL Husky-Fit Depends for Big Boys. And damn, did MAGA and its paid scamfluencers and media mouthpieces deliver.

This week, that’s over. The Iran deal seems to have broken that spell across MAGA, and they’re very, very, very angry with … of all people … Donald Trump.

This week the United States and Iran initialed the now-infamous memorandum of understanding to end the war Donald Trump started in February, the one branded “Operation Epic Fury” by a man with no sense of irony whatsoever. (One friend who spent a lot of time executing big operations in the last couple wars said it should have been called “Operation Erectile Flaccidity.”)

It was, and will remain throughout history, an absolute capitulation on the part of the United States. Setting aside the utter strategic calamity of this war and this deal for the United States, the MAGA wailing and lamentations over this utter trainwreck are hilarious.