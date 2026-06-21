Lincoln Square

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
2h

Cheeto’s Cheating In Elections

Democrats need legitimate comprehensive cyber forensic audits in places where there are serious questions of manipulation or spot audits. This means before and after tabulation digital audits to satisfy WE the People that there have been free and fair elections. No more simple ballot audits. They will not do.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2h

Thanks Lincoln Square. Helps when I miss a show. However, I am upset that the time these shows are scheduled is missing. So please have weekly schedule again. Or at least tell me where the time and date are listed for these shows. Not sure what is going on with scheduling, but I would appreciate a schedule somewhat like you used to list very much. 🙏

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