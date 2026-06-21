Missed a show this week? The news is moving fast, but we’ve got you covered. Here are five essential Lincoln Square clips featuring the week’s sharpest analysis and clearest warnings. Check out our weekly watchlist to get the highlights, cut through the chaos, and stay active in the fight for democracy.

1. Stopping Trump’s Election Takeover | Sen. Mark Warner on The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) joins Frank Figliuzzi to warn that the threat to the 2026 midterms is already taking shape. Warner discusses reports of a draft plan to interfere with elections, the danger of ICE or troops near polling places, and why a corrupted election could be almost impossible to unwind.

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2. The American Contradiction on Juneteenth | Eddie Glaude Jr. on Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in America. But author and Princeton Professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. argues that the country still has not confronted the deeper contradiction at the heart of its democracy.

Speaking with Steven Beschloss, Glaude explains why America cannot be both a true beacon of freedom and a white republic—and why racial justice cannot be treated as charity, symbolism, or a holiday slogan.

3. Will Israel Destroy the Iran Peace Deal? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones and his guest break, Andrew Miller of the Center for American Progress, down why Israel being kept in the dark matters, how Netanyahu could still disrupt the agreement, and why Iran may now hold the most dangerous leverage in the region: the ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz.

4. The Polling Number that Has Republicans Shook | That Trippi Show

Joe Trippi explains why Trump’s Iran crisis is becoming a domestic political liability — and why one number inside the Republican coalition should terrify the GOP. With independents turning hard against Trump and Republican support beginning to erode, Joe says 2026 may become a change wave.

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5. What You Need to Know about Data Centers | Michael G. Bennett Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Data centers are coming to communities across America — and residents are asking who gets stuck with the water use, pollution, noise, and empty job promises. Frank Figliuzzi and AI policy expert Michael G. Bennett explain what to ask before a data center lands in your backyard.

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