A lot happened this week and the news cycle is moving faster than ever. So we pulled together five Lincoln Square clips worth your time: the sharpest analysis, the clearest warnings, and the moments that cut through the noise. Whether you missed a show or just want the essential highlights in one place, this is your weekly watchlist for fighting for democracy, calling out the chaos, and keeping the pressure on the orange fascist trying to tear it all down.

1. Mary Trump & Steven Beschloss on Trump’s Declining Mental State

On the debut of Six Questions with Steven Beschloss, Mary Trump says that Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is worsening and argues that the danger is not just what is changing, but what is being revealed. She connects Trump’s decline to impulse control, humiliation, narcissistic collapse, and the deeper psychological traits she says have been present all along.

2. Rick Wilson & Matthew Dowd on Trump Getting Bored in Iran

Rick Wilson and former GOP strategist Matthew Dowd discuss Trump’s handling of Iran, the damage to America’s global credibility, and why the political fallout may hit hardest at the gas pump. Dowd explains why rising prices are uniquely dangerous for Trump because voters see the number every time they fill up.

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3. Joe Trippi & Joe Klein on a Big Dem Win in Montana

Sam Forstag’s Montana primary win wasn’t just about one race — it was a message about what Democratic voters are looking for. In this conversation with veteran Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and longtime political columnist Joe Klein, Forstag explains why working-class credibility, affordability, union power, housing costs, and economic urgency are reshaping what kind of Democrat can win.

4. Frank Figliuzzi & Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz on FIFA & Human Trafficking

As the World Cup comes to American cities, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi asks Dr. Dominique Roe-Sepowitz what major events actually reveal about human trafficking. She explains why the bigger issue is not a sudden spike, but the trafficking problem already happening every day and why arresting victims is the wrong response.

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5. Bobby Jones on Netanyahu Dog-Walking Trump on Iran

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones explains why Trump’s Iran crisis is not a clean peace process — it is a diplomatic corner shaped by Netanyahu, Israel, and Trump’s own self-inflicted decisions. On Anchor Watch, Bobby and Sam Osterhout break down why Trump has no easy way out.

That’s this week’s ICYMI Watchlist. Watch, share, and send these clips to someone who needs to understand what’s really happening right now. And before you go, make sure you’re subscribed to Lincoln Square on YouTube so you don’t miss the next round of conversations, warnings, and hard truths.

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