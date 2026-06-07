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Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

We need a handful of sick old men to drop dead.

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
3h

All of these demonstrate that NO our leader has NO easy way out, no one to throw the blame to and "HE" really wants to walk away from Iran, but "HE" should NEVER have gone there to begin with. He should never have let Bibi suck him in. Why in God's name did he actually think this would just be an excursion that would last a couple of weeks? Because he's never experienced war by being in one.

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