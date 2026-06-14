ICYMI: George Conway on Trump's Constant Corruption
This week's essential watchlist from Lincoln Square featuring Rick Wilson, George Conway, Stuart Stevens, Frank Figliuzzi, Simon Rosenberg, Congressman Jim Himes, Joe Trippi, and more.
Missed a show this week? The news is moving fast, but we’ve got you covered. Here are five essential Lincoln Square clips featuring the week's sharpest analysis and clearest warnings. Check out our weekly watchlist to get the highlights, cut through the chaos, and stay active in the fight for democracy.
1. This Isn't a Blue Wave. It's Something Bigger | Strategy Session with Rick Wilson and Joe Trippi
Joe Trippi argues that 2026 isn't shaping up to be a traditional Democratic wave election. Instead, he sees a broader "change wave" fueled by economic frustration, collapsing Republican turnout, and voters demanding new leadership.
Rick Wilson and Joe break down what they're seeing in Iowa, Texas, Florida, and beyond—and why they believe Washington insiders are underestimating what's happening on the ground.
2. Can Trump Be Removed before 2029? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & George Conway
George Conway tells Steven Beschloss that Trump’s removal before 2029 is possible, but Democrats must stop treating the crisis like ordinary politics. Conway, who’s running for Congress in New York, argues that Trump’s corruption, lawlessness, and damage to affordability are all connected — and that Democrats need to fight harder.
3. Congressman Jim Himes Has a Fix for FISA 702 | The Frank FIgliuzzi Show
Congressman Jim Himes joins Frank Figliuzzi to explain what happens if FISA 702 expires, why the intelligence program matters, and how a new court safeguard could protect Americans while preserving critical national security tools.
4. Ukraine Is Winning and Putin Knows It | Stuart Stevens and Simon Rosenberg
Stuart Stevens and Simon Rosenberg have one of the most personal and powerful conversations we've heard on Ukraine. Drawing on his firsthand experience in the region over the last few weeks, Stuart explains why Ukraine continues to resist Putin, why the country is inspiring a generation, and why history may judge America's response harshly.
5. Trump’s Intelligence Takeover Is a Five Alarm Fire | Anchor Watch
Stephen Cash of TheSteadyState tells retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones why Trump’s acting DNI appointment is a “15 out of 10” concern. From bypassing congressional oversight to turning America’s intelligence tools inward, Cash warns that Trump’s intelligence takeover is already a five alarm fire.
That’s this week’s ICYMI Watchlist. Watch, share, and send these clips to someone who needs to understand what’s really happening right now. And before you go, make sure you’re subscribed to Lincoln Square on YouTube so you don’t miss the next round of conversations, warnings, and hard truths.
Donnie The Builder
Throughout his mafia led life, malignant narcissist Cheeto has arrogantly created this self image in his own mind of himself as a “builder of skyscrapers”. As he spoke from the resolute desk, Cheeto actually believes that his presidential purpose is to beautify the now Black House and the city of Washington with his architectural wonders instead of serving WE the People who elected him.
Since the Nazi Republican way has always been to ravage the government’s Treasury, the necessary approach to governing is to take taxpayer $$ and not use it for WE the People but to take the $$ to use they see fit since WE don’t know what’s good for US. Get rid of that nutty “social safety net” which is just abused by welfare queens and use it, as Cheeto demands, to beautify what was a slum hole city.
So in his psychopathic demented mind Donnie the Builder was put into office to beautify the world with architecture that glorifies him and is a living monument to him. The monstrosity that he has planned is the triumphant arch modeled after the Parisian equivalent but of course bigger. And with Cheeto as always there is a subheading hoping WE the People will not see. When one looks through the arch toward Arlington, it perfectly frames the once home of Robert E Lee.