Missed a show this week? The news is moving fast, but we’ve got you covered. Here are five essential Lincoln Square clips featuring the week's sharpest analysis and clearest warnings. Check out our weekly watchlist to get the highlights, cut through the chaos, and stay active in the fight for democracy.

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1. This Isn't a Blue Wave. It's Something Bigger | Strategy Session with Rick Wilson and Joe Trippi

Joe Trippi argues that 2026 isn't shaping up to be a traditional Democratic wave election. Instead, he sees a broader "change wave" fueled by economic frustration, collapsing Republican turnout, and voters demanding new leadership.

Rick Wilson and Joe break down what they're seeing in Iowa, Texas, Florida, and beyond—and why they believe Washington insiders are underestimating what's happening on the ground.

2. Can Trump Be Removed before 2029? | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & George Conway

George Conway tells Steven Beschloss that Trump’s removal before 2029 is possible, but Democrats must stop treating the crisis like ordinary politics. Conway, who’s running for Congress in New York, argues that Trump’s corruption, lawlessness, and damage to affordability are all connected — and that Democrats need to fight harder.

3. Congressman Jim Himes Has a Fix for FISA 702 | The Frank FIgliuzzi Show

Congressman Jim Himes joins Frank Figliuzzi to explain what happens if FISA 702 expires, why the intelligence program matters, and how a new court safeguard could protect Americans while preserving critical national security tools.

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4. Ukraine Is Winning and Putin Knows It | Stuart Stevens and Simon Rosenberg

Stuart Stevens and Simon Rosenberg have one of the most personal and powerful conversations we've heard on Ukraine. Drawing on his firsthand experience in the region over the last few weeks, Stuart explains why Ukraine continues to resist Putin, why the country is inspiring a generation, and why history may judge America's response harshly.

5. Trump’s Intelligence Takeover Is a Five Alarm Fire | Anchor Watch

Stephen Cash of TheSteadyState tells retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones why Trump’s acting DNI appointment is a “15 out of 10” concern. From bypassing congressional oversight to turning America’s intelligence tools inward, Cash warns that Trump’s intelligence takeover is already a five alarm fire.

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That’s this week’s ICYMI Watchlist. Watch, share, and send these clips to someone who needs to understand what’s really happening right now. And before you go, make sure you’re subscribed to Lincoln Square on YouTube so you don’t miss the next round of conversations, warnings, and hard truths.

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