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Jeanette Jimenrz's avatar
Jeanette Jimenrz
6h

the beauty of america is its diversity regardless of what some would otherwise have us believe. langston hughes’ poem, Let America Be America rings true to the america that is. this election truly reflects what inclusion looks like. thank you for shining a light on the diversity that is.

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Brad Carr's avatar
Brad Carr
5h

If Rubio's theory is correct, then why did the US surpass Europe in many economic and some social measures? Is it not the diversity and sanctuary offered for those looking for a better life throughout the years and the patriotism it created?

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