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How Worried Should We Be? | Frank Figliuzzi on Six Questions with Steven
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How Worried Should We Be? | Frank Figliuzzi on Six Questions with Steven

Who’s the FBI hiring now?
Steven Beschloss's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Frank Figliuzzi
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The election is in less than two weeks, but the impacts will ripple outward for a long time, no matter what the result.

Steven welcomes Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI Assistant Director and host of Lincoln Square’s The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about the state of intelligence agencies under Trump, the threats we face, and what comes next.

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