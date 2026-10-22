How Worried Should We Be? | Frank Figliuzzi on Six Questions with Steven

The election is in less than two weeks, but the impacts will ripple outward for a long time, no matter what the result.
Steven welcomes Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI Assistant Director and host of Lincoln Square’s The Frank Figliuzzi Show to talk about the state of intelligence agencies under Trump, the threats we face, and what comes next.
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