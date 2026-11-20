Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

A convoluted plan is still a plan.

I’ve spent a considerable amount of my writing mocking Christian nationalists, and I stand by every joke. Joel Webbon just held a three-day conference called, “Christ Is King” and booked Alex Jones. If you’re trying to make the case for Christian civilization, I’d have put a little more thought into who gets to speak on its behalf. But these people have also spent decades practicing a kind of politics that rewards patience. Since Jerry Falwell founded the Moral Majority in 1979, the organized religious right has worked to turn a committed constituency into institutional power. It builds coalitions, cultivates candidates, and keeps a legislative agenda ready for the moment somebody in office can do something with it.

So keep laughing. I certainly intend to. Right-wing extremists count on fear because it makes their rise feel inevitable and their opponents feel powerless. I’m more interested in what they do between elections. Who are they recruiting? What laws are they drafting? Who can give them access to the institutions they want to control? Those questions tell you where to look when an opening comes. For a lot of Christian nationalists, that opening was Donald Trump.

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The alliance made perfect sense. Christian nationalist organizers had spent years using anger to keep their supporters politically engaged, and Donald Trump had spent years wondering why every room he entered had stopped clapping. All he had to do was keep supplying enemies, and they were happy to supply the worship. Trump could walk onstage, give them three more people to be furious with, and leave convinced he’d just led a revival. The electoral bargain was straightforward. They helped put him in office, and once he got there, he could give them something they had wanted long before he came along.

That something was Dobbs. The anti-abortion movement had spent decades building the legal and political infrastructure to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Mississippi law at the center of the case drew on model legislation from Alliance Defending Freedom and was designed to provoke a Supreme Court fight. Trump’s three appointments joined the majority that overturned Roe in June 2022. That’s what political scientists mean by a policy window. When the opportunity came, the movement already had a law to defend and a legal strategy for getting it in front of a receptive Court. After decades of organizing, it had a president who was happy to pick the judges and take the applause.

If you want to know what some of these people are preparing for the next opening, Webbon’s NXR Studios laid it out at the Irving Convention Center from Nov. 12 to 14. Hundreds of people showed up for “Christ Is King: America After Trump,” which featured pastors Dale Partridge and Brian Sauvé, former JD Vance aide Buckley Carlson, and Alex Jones, presumably to lead the congregation in a moment of shouting. The surprise closer was Nick Fuentes, who talks about ruling Western civilization with the wounded authority of a man who still wants to know why somebody else got picked to be hall monitor. Go ahead and laugh at the lineup. Then pay attention to the timeline. Webbon is already talking about taking over the GOP by 2032. He and his allies have seen what they can get out of one political opening, and they’re willing to spend years getting ready for another.

If you’ve never seen Joel Webbon or heard him speak, picture every stereotype you have of a preacher from the southern half of Texas, then give him a few words he’s been dying to use in a sentence.