Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

I’ve been trying to figure out when the right time was to write this one. Then I realized I was doing the exact thing I’m about to clown people for — waiting for a window that was already open. So here we are: midterms on the way, the 2028 presidential race not fully announced but absolutely already happening in the background.

The candidates may not all be officially in yet, but the donors are donoring, the consultants are consulting, and somewhere James Carville is probably yelling at a television about twenty-seven different things at once. This is the right time. It’s actually the only time this piece makes sense, because if I wait until we’re in the middle of a presidential cycle to explain how presidential leverage works, I’ve already lost. That would be like trying to explain where the emergency exits are after the building already caught fire. The lesson needs to arrive before the moment, not during it.

Let me be clear about one thing up front: this piece is for voters. Not candidates. Any politician running for anything should be out there every single day making the case for why they deserve your support. That’s their job. Candidates are always supposed to try to earn your vote. I’m not arguing against that. What I’m arguing about is what voters are supposed to do — and more specifically, when they’re supposed to do it. Because the “earn my vote” crowd has the right instinct and the completely wrong calendar, and that combination has now produced nearly a decade of compounding political damage stretching from 2016 through 2024.

And I’m telling you right now, some of these conversations have made me feel like I was watching people try to haggle with a waiter after they already ate the food. When I heard Cenk Uygur in 2024 still talking about how Kamala Harris had to “earn” his vote after she was already the nominee, or when I heard genuinely smart people like Eddie Glaude Jr. still arguing in 2016 that Hillary Clinton had not done enough to earn voters’ trust after she was already the nominee, I damn near had an aneurysm. I remember sitting there thinking: you guys do realize the negotiation phase already ended, right? The plane is already in the air. The dealership already sold the car. The restaurant already brought the check. This is what we’ve got. At that point you are no longer shopping for your ideal candidate like you’re building a custom player in NBA 2K. You are deciding between two actual governing outcomes, one of which is going to happen whether your feelings are hurt or not.

I understand how heated these presidential primaries can get. There was certainly no love lost between Bernie and Hillary supporters in 2016, and if we are being honest, there did not seem to be a whole lot of love lost between the candidates, either. That primary had all the warmth of a Thanksgiving dinner where two cousins still have unresolved beef from 1998. But once one of them lost, the smart tactical move was not for Bernie voters to sulk, defect, or pretend Jill Stein was suddenly walking through the door with the electoral map in one hand and universal health care in the other. The smart move was to organize and tell Hillary Clinton exactly what they demanded from her: here is what we need on wages, health care, student debt, climate, appointments, and party infrastructure. Here is what it will take to keep our people engaged. Here is what it will take to move us from reluctant voters to active coalition partners. That is how politics works when you understand candidates as instruments of power instead of prom dates. You do not have to be in love with the nominee. You do not have to write their name in glitter on your notebook. You have to understand what they can be pressured to do once they hold power, and what the other side is guaranteed to do if they get it instead.

Politics has phases, and different phases require different strategies. Primaries are negotiations. That is the leverage window. General elections are outcome management. Governing is coalition pressure, bargaining, maintenance, and trying to extract policy wins from the people you helped put into office. Then the cycle starts over again. The problem is that too many voters treat all three phases like they are interchangeable when they are not. They keep trying to negotiate after the dealership already handed somebody else the keys and drove the car off the lot. The problem is not wanting leverage. The problem is misunderstanding when leverage is real and when the negotiating window has already closed.

I know 2024 was confusing, and I don’t lay all of that at the feet of voters. Democrats were reckless. The way they handled the Biden removal was chaotic, poorly executed, and left the party in a mess they never adequately explained to the people they needed to show up. And that failure to communicate had real consequences. I heard people say things like “why does Harris get to jump to the front of the line?” — and that question made me want to flip a table, because it represents exactly the kind of confusion that happens when a party doesn’t do the work of explaining itself to its own base. Kamala Harris did not jump to the front of anything. There were 107 days left in the election. The Biden-Harris ticket won together in 2020. She was just as much a part of that victory as Biden was. She and Trump are one and one — his team beat the ticket in 2024, the ticket beat him in 2020. That’s a split record, not a coronation. Republicans, on the other hand, I expected to be exactly what they were. Gone are the days of a center-right candidate trying to peel off a few moderate Democrats on the margins. The Republican Party is a MAGA party and they were not hiding the ball. I don’t blame people for being exactly what they told you they were going to be.

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Anyway. Let’s talk about the earn my vote crowd, because I need you to be able to have this conversation with the people in your life who are currently getting this wrong. Use this piece. Share it. Bring it to whoever in your orbit is out here treating post-primary protest votes like they’re a personality trait or a zodiac sign. Because what I’m about to walk through is not opinion. It’s mechanics. And once you understand the mechanics, the posturing stops looking principled and starts looking like what it actually is: somebody trying to renegotiate the price of a plane ticket after the flight already took off.

The negotiating window in a presidential race opens during the primary season. That is the moment when “earn my vote” has real force. That’s when candidates are auditioning. That’s when your withholding means something because there are other candidates standing right next to the one you’re pressuring, any one of whom might earn what this one can’t. The primary is when your leverage is real, your demands have teeth, and the political marketplace is actually open for business because alternatives still exist and candidates are still competing for the coalition you belong to. If your candidate of choice doesn’t make it through, that’s when you pivot — not to the sidelines, not to a third party, not to whatever Jill Stein emerges from every four years like a cicada with a podcast microphone — but to the next phase of your job.

Because once the nominee is set, the window closes. And your job changes. You are no longer a free agent negotiating in an open market. You are now a coalition member deciding between two specific outcomes. And at that point, the smartest thing you can do — the thing that actually produces results — is show up organized with a specific ask and enough people behind you that the nominee cannot afford to ignore you. You say: I voted for this other person. You’re who won. Here is what we expect out of you. Here is what will energize our base. Here is what will make our people work for you instead of just tolerating you. If there are enough of you, I promise — they will listen. Politicians don’t care about you as an individual. They never have. They care about groups. Coalitions. Blocs of people who move together and vote together and cannot be written off. Become one of those, and you have power. Sit home or go third party, and congratulations — now you have a podcast, a purity certificate, and absolutely no leverage over the people actually governing the country.

Don’t take my word for it. Look at what Black women did in 2020.

Before Joe Biden had locked up the Democratic nomination, Black women’s advocacy organizations made their expectations known loudly and specifically: if you want us to turn out in the numbers you need, you will select a Black woman as your running mate, and you will commit to appointing the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. And here is the part that people always miss: those demands were going to land on whoever came out of that primary. Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg — it didn’t matter. Any white man who emerged as the Democratic nominee was going to receive that same organized, non-negotiable ask from Black women’s coalitions. Because this was never personal. This was leverage. These women were not threatening to stay home or go third party if their demands weren’t met. They were doing something far more effective: they were telling the eventual nominee, in plain terms, what it would take to energize their base and turn their people from reluctant voters into active organizers. Biden didn’t immediately say yes. He read the political winds, did the math, and concluded that the coalition making those demands was too important to ignore. Kamala Harris became his running mate. Ketanji Brown Jackson sits on the Supreme Court. That is the model. That is what organized, post-primary coalition pressure actually looks like when it’s executed correctly.

Obama and the LGBT community give us another proof point, and this one is instructive because it shows the full timeline of how the mechanism works. In 2008, Barack Obama’s public position on gay marriage was unambiguous: “I believe marriage is between a man and a woman. I am not in favor of gay marriage.” The LGBT community did not respond to this by burning the election down. They showed up, they delivered their votes, and then they went to work — building organized, sustained pressure from inside the coalition through GLAAD and allied advocacy groups. Not from a podcast. Not from a protest vote. From inside. And then, in May 2012, right before a presidential election, Barack Obama’s position on marriage equality magically “evolved.” That word — evolved — is one of the great political euphemisms of the modern era. Politicians always seem to spiritually evolve right around the time the polling changes. Obama did not wake up one random Tuesday, stare into the middle distance, and suddenly hear angels harmonizing Beyoncé lyrics in the background. He did the math. The coalition had built enough organized weight that the political calculus changed. That is power. That is leverage applied at the right moment by people who understood their own job description.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 completes the trifecta. Environmental coalitions — the Sunrise Movement, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Sierra Club, and a network of climate advocacy organizations — did not run to the Green Party after Biden won. They organized, got specific about what they needed legislatively, and applied sustained pressure from inside the coalition. Nobody was out here doing a Jill Stein endorsement video and calling it activism. They stayed inside the tent, made their ask specific, and kept the pressure on until $369 billion in climate investment became law. The largest climate legislation in American history did not happen because Biden is a climate saint. It happened because a well-organized coalition with a clear demand and real electoral numbers behind it is extremely difficult to ignore when you need those people to show up again in four years.

Black women on the Supreme Court and in the Vice Presidency. Marriage equality. The largest climate bill in American history. Three examples. Three different issues. Three different communities. Same mechanism every time. Organized, post-primary coalition pressure with a specific ask, delivered from inside the tent, by people who understood that their job changed the moment the primary ended.

Now tell me what Cenk Uygur’s post-primary outrage produced. Tell me what Kyle Kulinski and Krystal Ball’s Jill Stein endorsement delivered. I’ll wait.

I want to be clear that I don’t hate Kyle and Krystal the way I hate Cenk and Ana. Kyle and Krystal are smart people. Genuinely funny. Clearly care about some of the right things. But they are also the perfect embodiment of a very specific and very dangerous political type: progressive enough to vote third party, but rich enough for it not to matter when the consequences arrive. The fuckery that flows from a bad election doesn’t show up at their door the way it shows up at the doors of people who depend on Medicaid, or federal education funding, or reproductive rights remaining intact. They do their show, they collect their paid subscribers, and they move on. The people living inside the consequences they helped produce don’t have that cushion. And here’s the part that’s almost poetic in its irony: both Kyle and Krystal are self-described atheists who just handed the Christian nationalist movement more runway. Congratulations. You now have a lifetime supply of Supreme Court decisions to be outraged about. The content machine is fully stocked. Hell, it even gives these atheists lifetime enemies to complain about.

Speaking of the Supreme Court — let’s talk about the actual cost of getting this wrong, because it is not abstract and it is not temporary.

In 2016, the Bernie or Bust crowd, the Jill Stein voters, and the “Hillary is just as bad” crowd helped hand Donald Trump his first term. And what did that first term produce? Neil Gorsuch. Brett Kavanaugh. Amy Coney Barrett. Three Supreme Court appointments in four years. Three lifetime seats on the highest court in the country. Three votes that, combined with Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, built a six-to-three conservative supermajority that overturned Roe v. Wade after nearly fifty years, gutted voting rights protections, and has a Christian nationalist fingerprint baked into it for the next twenty to thirty years. That is the Roberts Court. And the Roberts Court is not a talking point or a bumper sticker. It is the receipt — the documented, generational receipt — for people who confused posturing with power.

Then 2024 came. Same crowd, different names, same playbook. And the compounding effect of repeating that mistake is a court that is going to be making decisions about your body, your vote, your children’s education, and your civil rights long after every one of those podcasters has moved on to their next principled stand, rebrand, Patreon tier, or apology video.

Which brings me to what these people actually handed you when they went third party, because Project 2025 and Agenda 47 exist and they are not subtle. Project 2025 is a 900-page governing blueprint and Agenda 47 is a detailed policy platform. Neither of them is a pamphlet on how Republicans can be nicer to Black and brown immigrants, or how to use the Log Cabin Republicans to build a more welcoming coalition for gay Americans. They tell you exactly what is going to happen. Reading them requires no interpretation. It just requires literacy.

Take the Department of Education. Project 2025 says it plainly: the federal Department of Education should be eliminated. Now I need you to understand what that actually is, because the spin is always “states’ rights” and “local control” and that sounds reasonable right up until you think about it for more than six seconds. These people want your kids to be dumb. Not their kids — their kids go to private schools and religious academies and elite institutions that are not going anywhere. Your kids. An educated public asks questions. An educated public reads Project 2025. An educated public understands what tariffs do to grocery bills and what executive overreach looks like and what a court-packing scheme smells like. An educated public is a problem for a political movement built on manufactured grievance and misdirected rage. An uneducated electorate isn’t a byproduct of authoritarianism. It’s a prerequisite for it. They are not trying to make their kids dumb. They are trying to make yours dumb. That is the strategy. And it is written down in a document you can read right now.

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Here is what I need you to understand about negotiating with Trump specifically: you can’t. Not because of feelings, but because of documentation. Politicians don’t care about you as an individual — they care about coalitions and blocs and groups of people they cannot afford to lose. Trump has photo ops with Kanye West and Diamond and Silk. He had Ice Cube meet with Jared Kushner. He tweets out pictures. None of that means a single thing to a man whose published agenda contains nothing — not one line item — that materially benefits Black Americans, working class people, LGBT Americans, or anyone whose kids depend on a public school system that functions. The photo ops are a magic trick. Project 2025 and Agenda 47 are the real agenda. And the real agenda is not negotiating with you.

I don’t care if the nominee is Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Josh Shapiro, Gretchen Whitmer, Wes Moore, Raphael Warnock, JB Pritzker, Pete Buttigieg, or even Marianne Williamson floating onto the convention stage with a crystal in one hand and a plan to spiritually realign the Department of Transportation in the other. Once the primary is over, the Democrat has to get your vote against the MAGA candidate, even if that Democrat was not your first choice, your second choice, or the person you would have picked if politics worked like a fantasy draft. This is a numbers game. If there are only two viable paths to power and one of them leads to MAGA control, then refusing to support the other viable path does not create a third outcome. It just makes the MAGA outcome more likely while letting you feel morally moisturized for about fifteen minutes. That is not strategy. That is arithmetic denial dressed up as principle.

So where does that leave us? It leaves us here: 2026, with a midterm to get through and a 2028 presidential race quietly taking shape in the background. I know it seems early to be talking about this. That’s exactly why I’m talking about it now. The negotiating window for 2028 is going to open in 2027, when Democratic candidates start testing the waters and building their coalitions and making their cases. That is when “earn my vote” has actual force. That is when the Black women model and the Obama-GLAAD model and the IRA model all become available to you. That is when you show up organized, specific, and loud, with a coalition behind you large enough that the nominee cannot do the math and ignore you.

I am going to come back to this before 2028, more than once, because this is not a one-article fix. The earn my vote crowd has no memory and no accountability. They will be back. They are always back. And they will arrive right on schedule — right after the nominee is set, right when the window has closed, right when their leverage has evaporated — to demand that someone earn what they should have been negotiating for months earlier.

We have to be realistic about the window and what we have to work with inside it. Your choices when the primary ends are not complicated: vote for the Democrat and have someone in office who needs you again, who can be organized against, who owes their coalition something — or don’t vote for the Democrat and accept whatever is guaranteed to kick you in the ass as a direct result. There is no third option that doesn’t mathematically function as the second one.

Know the window. Use it when it’s open. And when it closes — organize, deliver, and demand. The receipt for not doing that is already framed and hanging on the wall. It’s called the Roberts Court.

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