Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

House Republicans are moving to expunge President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from the House record, reopening a constitutional fight over whether a later House can repudiate one of the most serious powers ever used against a president.

Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, has introduced a resolution that would expunge both House impeachments of Trump, treating them as if the articles had never passed the chamber.

The measure, H.Res. 1211, targets Trump’s 2019 impeachment over his dealings with Ukraine and his 2021 impeachment after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump was acquitted by the Senate in both cases.

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The resolution was introduced April 23 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee, according to congressional bill records. It is sponsored by Issa and lists 22 Republican cosponsors.

Issa told Fox News Digital that the impeachments were based on “knowingly false” claims and left Trump with no clear way to repair the reputational damage of being impeached by the House.

“The Constitution doesn’t spell out what to do when you’ve wrongfully indicted somebody,” Issa said, comparing impeachment to an indictment that cannot be fully undone by acquittal.

The proposal has the support of House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, who accused Democrats of weaponizing impeachment against Trump.