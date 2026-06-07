Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

Of all the figures dwelling inside what I have come to call the anti-establishment industrial complex — the professional grievance architects, the purity merchants, the people who have built eight-figure platforms on the premise that the real enemy is the center — Hasan Piker is the one I spend the least amount of time on.

Not because he is harmless. Not because he is honest. He stretches the truth the way saltwater taffy gets stretched — slowly, methodically, until the original shape is a distant memory. And if you set aside a dime every time he uttered the word “anti-establishment” in a single stream, you would retire before he finished his opening monologue. But somewhere between Umar Johnson’s theatrical nationalism, Amanda Seales’s grievance-as-content-strategy, Ana Kasparian’s centrist pivot, and his actual uncle Cenk Uygur’s operatic wrongness, Piker has managed to fly slightly below my radar. Until the federal government found him.

In March 2026, Piker joined CodePink’s Nuestra América Convoy, an international caravan that traveled to Havana from March 18 to 24 — 650 delegates from 33 countries, mission stated as humanitarian, delivering food and medical supplies to pediatric hospitals during the Trump administration’s reinstated oil blockade. Piker announced the trip on Instagram with the understated caption “I’M GOING TO CUBA,” traveled alongside CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin and Irish musicians Kneecap, and came home to find that the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had issued him an administrative subpoena. Investigators are examining whether participants violated U.S. sanctions laws through financing, coordination, or delivery of goods to Cuba. Piker is one of roughly 40 Americans now under federal scrutiny over similar trips.

On stream, he addressed it with the confident calm of a man who is very clearly not calm: “This is not great. I mean, it’s bullshit, but still not great that they’re after your boy. They’re up my ass.” He then riffed with his audience chanting “free me” — “Yeah, free me. Free me. I can’t believe I’m saying that. But I’m about to be seemingly made an example of.” And I will admit, as I watched a millionaire Twitch revolutionary nervously discussing federal subpoenas on stream, I found myself wondering whether Hasan has considered that perhaps there actually was a meaningful difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump after all. Turns out “both sides are the same” hits a little different when one side’s federal government is actively inspecting your travel records. But I digress. Before the trip, Piker claimed he had cleared it with OFAC in advance. He has not produced documentation of that communication. Whether it exists is now a question for his attorneys — a sentence that probably cost him several thousand dollars to hear in real life.

Here is where I stand. I do not feel good about Hasan Piker being under federal investigation. The weaponization of federal power against political dissidents is not something I cheer for regardless of my feelings about the dissident. The Trump administration indicting 94-year-old former Cuban president Raúl Castro as a pretext for escalating aggression, reinstating a full oil blockade, and treating humanitarian convoys as foreign influence operations is a pattern worth naming clearly. Medea Benjamin asking, “Taking medical supplies to pediatric hospitals in Cuba is now a crime?” deserves a real answer.

But I do not feel bad about it, either. I have spent enough time teaching cognitive dissonance in political science classrooms to recognize when I am experiencing a mild case of it. Not the dangerous kind that ends with somebody joining a militia Facebook group and buying seventeen emergency buckets of dehydrated potatoes. Just the regular political-science-professor version where you stare into the middle distance for a few seconds and realize your principles and your pettiness are currently fighting in the parking lot behind a Chili’s. So let us call it indifference — parked in the median strip between sympathy and schadenfreude, sipping something cold, watching traffic go both ways.

The indifference has receipts.

This is the operating model of the anti-establishment industrial complex, and Piker runs it as cleanly as anyone in the business. Position yourself as the honest truth-teller the establishment fears. Apply a rigorous purity test to every Democrat and progressive who fails to meet your standard, as though you are the final boss battle in a video game called Leftism Kombat. Reserve your sharpest criticism for the people most likely to protect the communities you claim to represent. Perform revolution from a $2.74 million West Hollywood home you paid cash for, on an estimated $8 million net worth, while explaining to schoolteachers and Uber drivers why voting for the imperfect Democrat is morally unacceptable. Stream anti-capitalism beneath lighting equipment that costs more than most Americans have in savings. Then when the consequences arrive for everyone except you, get on stream and tell your audience you are being made an example of. He is not wrong about being made an example of. He is just wrong about who built the conditions.

Let us talk about Kamala Harris, because this is where the false equivalence does its most damaging work. In a September 2024 livestream, Piker argued that transgender people would not be safer under a Harris administration than under Trump. He accused Harris of making “concessions about transphobia” and “leaning into anti-trans narratives” without naming a single specific concession. What he was apparently referring to was a passage in her memoir expressing concerns about trans athletes in contact sports — a nuanced policy position that he flattened into functional equivalence with an administration that has since classified transgender identity as a domestic threat, removed trans people from military service, and used the full machinery of the federal government to erase trans existence from public life. Harris having a position on sports policy is not the same thing as Trump declaring a war on trans people. Piker knew that. The content required the comparison anyway.

On Gaza, he ran the straw man clean. He treated Harris as a direct Biden extension while ignoring documented evidence that she operated differently within the constraints of the vice presidency — her own White House speeches were softened when she was too critical of Netanyahu. He did not engage with those distinctions because distinctions do not stream as well as condemnation. He called her campaign strategy “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.” He hammered the Liz Cheney endorsement, which I have addressed at length elsewhere — the short version being that the Dearborn bloc told Harris explicitly they were not voting for her regardless, the Cheney voters said they would, and Harris did the math. Piker acted like arithmetic was a betrayal of principle.

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He eventually offered an endorsement — grudging, heavily qualified, arriving late enough to function more as reputation management than persuasion. It was the political equivalent of someone talking reckless about their partner to friends for an entire year and then looking stunned when those same friends stop rooting for the relationship. At some point, people start assuming you mean what you keep saying.

These uber-progressives — Piker, Amanda Seales, Cenk, Ana Kasparian — spent the greater part of 2024 calling Harris an Israel shill without evidence, manufacturing outrage over every coalition decision she made, and then acted genuinely shocked that she tried to reel in center-right Republicans who hated Trump instead of continuing to court a bloc that had publicly announced it was not voting for her. The strategic logic was not complicated. The people calling it a betrayal were the same people who had already left.

The Sudan situation makes it plain. In June 2025, during a Twitch stream about Black voting patterns, a Black viewer called Piker out for only mentioning Black people in the context of elections and asked when he had last covered Sudan — a genocide killing hundreds of thousands of Black Africans that has received a fraction of the coverage Gaza gets on his platform. Piker’s response was not reflection. It was not engagement. It was not even the kind of fake streamer empathy where somebody sighs dramatically and says, “That’s a fair critique, chat.” No, Hasan — a man with a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in communication and political science — responded by screaming: “I’m going to fucking ether you. Any other Black folk want to engage in radical activist language in this fucking chat? Suck my fucking cock, okay? You stupid fucking radlib. Get the fuck out of here.” Which honestly raises a fair question about Rutgers itself. Did nobody over there teach this man how to communicate? Because at the moment he sounds less like a political analyst and more like somebody rage-quitting a Call of Duty lobby after losing on a technicality.

And this is the part that strips away the performance. As of August 2025, roughly 58 percent of Piker’s audience was white and 62 percent male — and it has actually gotten whiter since 2020. So understand what happened here: a wealthy progressive influencer built a majority-white audience lecturing everybody else about systemic racism, then lost his mind the second a Black viewer asked him to apply that same moral urgency to a genocide killing Black Africans. That is not solidarity. That is branding. That is activism optimized for audience retention metrics and Twitch subscriptions. Progressivism as performance art, calibrated carefully for the room that is actually there — a room where Sudan apparently mattered right up until somebody Black brought it up out loud.

Then there is Jasmine Crockett, who could not let the moment pass when the subpoena news dropped. She reposted a video with the sideye emoji and the caption: “I mean, Kamala would have never” — and honestly, the message landed with the precision of somebody who had been waiting all year to hit post. Apparently Jasmine Crockett is just as petty as I am, because the second Hasan started talking about federal scrutiny, she basically materialized like the Petty Avengers to remind everybody that elections have consequences.

What makes this richer is that Piker and his followers had previously amplified the claim that Crockett traveled to St. Louis to endorse Wesley Bell, the challenger who ran against Cori Bush. The claim was widely labeled false. Crockett was in St. Louis for her own events, including a foundation function. Piker’s people ran with it anyway because narrative served the framework regardless of whether it was true. Which is kind of the entire problem with this ecosystem: once somebody gets categorized as insufficiently pure, every rumor starts getting treated like the Zapruder film by people whose research process consists primarily of nodding aggressively at Twitch clips.

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For the record: I support Cori Bush and I encourage voters in Missouri’s First Congressional District to vote for her. I also like Jasmine Crockett. I do not know the specifics of their relationship with each other, and that is none of my business. What I do know is that politicians are constitutionally permitted to endorse whoever they choose, Crockett did not make the endorsement Piker’s camp accused her of making, and Piker got so caught up in purity enforcement that he was manufacturing outrage over something that did not happen. That is not analysis. That is confirmation bias with a Twitch overlay.

Forgive me if I do not feel that sorry for this kid. He is not the worst in this complex — that still belongs to his uncle, who has achieved a kind of weaponized wrongness that requires its own taxonomy. But Piker is solidly in the rotation. He is a 34-year-old man worth an estimated $8 million, streaming from a $2.74 million West Hollywood house he paid cash for, serving a majority-white male audience, telling Black viewers to go fuck themselves when they ask about Sudan, and running what regular readers of this work will recognize as preference falsification as a business model — the gap between the public posture and the private reality, performed for an audience that rewards the posture more than it examines the substance — and now on stream telling everyone he is being made an example of.

I do not think he is guilty of anything except being a pompous jackass with an $8 million platform and a persistent inability to apply his own frameworks to his own behavior. He is another entry in the long roster of asymmetric neutrality practitioners who talk like revolutionaries while living like the people they are supposed to be fighting, collecting seven figures annually to explain to people with far fewer resources why the politician most likely to protect them does not deserve their full enthusiasm.

Do I want him arrested? No. Do I want the Trump administration to successfully use manufactured charges to silence left-wing dissidents? Absolutely not. Do I think the games he plays online created the conditions that made this feel, to a lot of people, like a thing that was coming? I do.

So if he gets hit with serious charges, I will be troubled on principle. And if he does not, life will continue exactly as it always does inside the anti-establishment industrial complex — the same ecosystem where every Democrat becomes a sellout the second they enter office, because the minute a candidate raises their right hand and gets sworn in, they become part of “the establishment” by definition. That is the scam. The machine requires a permanent enemy in order to survive. Which is why the Cenks, the Anas, the Amanda Sealeses, and the Hasans always seem politically homeless no matter how many elections Democrats win.

Because the anti-establishment industrial complex has the political object permanence of a golden retriever. The second the outsider wins office, they immediately become The Man. Which means these people are permanently trapped inside an endless ideological escape room where every election somehow ends with them rediscovering that governing involves compromise, institutions, coalition building, and occasionally math. The revolution is always one disappointment away. The betrayal is always scheduled for the next livestream.