Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

I’ve had writer’s block for the last week. Not because there was nothing to write about. Trump’s second nonconsecutive term has been every bit as chaotic as advertised, maybe more. There was plenty of material. But there are only so many times I can write about Trump’s Qatari jet, another staff member quitting — this time Kristi Noem — Stephen A. Smith or Bill Maher saying something stupid, or the Democratic Party finding a fresh rake to step on before I need a fucking detox. So I took the week off, prepped for the semester, watched the news from a safe distance, and tried to let my brain cool down. Then Hasan Piker opened his mouth and apparently decided my vacation had gone on long enough.

On a Wednesday livestream, Piker demanded that Democrats defend him. Not asked. Not suggested. Demanded. “Democrats, listen to me, I know we don’t always see eye to eye on a lot of stuff, but you have to literally, at some point — I know you don’t want to do this — defend me,” he said, insisting that he is part of the coalition “whether you like it or not” and that Republicans are only using him to distract from the cost-of-living crisis. He wants Democratic leaders to publicly vouch for him, “take the L a little bit,” and explain to America that Hasan Piker is not, in fact, some dangerous toxic radical. Apparently the Democratic Party’s midterm responsibilities now include defending Social Security, lowering grocery prices, protecting democracy, and managing Hasan Piker’s Yelp reviews.

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The funniest part is the breathtaking ego required to make this demand. Hasan seems to believe Republicans attacking him constitutes a Democratic Party emergency, like Chuck Schumer is supposed to interrupt a caucus meeting and announce, “Everybody shut up. Hasan is getting dragged on Twitter again.” I understand that the man has millions of followers. I understand that he reaches younger voters Democrats badly need. But having a gigantic audience does not make you the NATO member state of political commentary. Article 5 does not kick in every time somebody on Fox News says your name.

And this piece really isn’t about Hasan Piker anyway. He’s the trigger, not the target. He is simply the loudest current example of a much bigger problem among Democrats and the broader left: people with absolutely no message discipline who still expect unconditional coalition membership, unlimited grace, and a taxpayer-funded cleanup crew every time their own words come back to bite them. No accountability. No consequences. No expectation that maybe, just maybe, someone with a massive platform should occasionally think past the next 30 seconds of content. Hasan just happens to be this week’s poster child.

Because here is the part his defenders should have a harder time explaining away: Hasan’s own words are why this conversation exists. Republicans do not need to invent quotes or manufacture some elaborate out-of-context smear campaign, though I’m sure they’ll happily do that too. Hasan has spent years stocking the opposition-research pantry himself and then acting offended when somebody opens the refrigerator.

In 2025, a Black viewer asked him why he had not shown anywhere near the same passion for the atrocities in Sudan that he had shown for Palestine. That was a fair question. Hasan could have answered it. He could have explained his coverage priorities, acknowledged the disparity, talked about media attention, anything. Instead, he screamed that Black people who wanted to “engage in radical activist language” could suck his fucking cock, called the viewer a “stupid fucking radlib,” and told him to get out of the chat. That is not message discipline. That is not righteous anger. That is a grown man with millions of followers throwing a tantrum because somebody asked him about a genocide that was not on that week’s preferred syllabus.

Then there’s Kamala Harris, whom Hasan has taken through the complete emotional lifecycle of a toxic situationship. He was thrilled when Harris picked Tim Walz. Then he spent the general election dismissing her strategy as a “harm-reduction” scam designed to guilt voters instead of earning them. After she lost, he declared that “you can’t podcast your way out of this,” which was especially funny coming from a man whose entire political relevance rests on Democrats supposedly needing to court the gigantic online media ecosystem he inhabits. You apparently cannot podcast your way out of an election loss, but you can livestream your way into demanding personal protection from the Democratic Party.