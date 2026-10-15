Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
Electionmaxxing is back to our regularly scheduled programming, and we’re kicking things off with Donald Trump’s latest missteps — and hoo boy, there are plenty!
The White House caused itself a whole new round of headaches this week when Trump hired a new Press Secretary who can’t speak basic English and apparently worked for a Chinese Communist Party-backed law firm in Beijing. Oh well — at least this crazy scandal means Trump doesn’t have to talk about those terrible midterm polls!
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Aaron Rupar on Why Minnesota Is Trump's Favorite Target | First Draft with Susan J. Demas
Just Make More Money, Millennials
I’m sure you remember our old friend Ashley Hinson, the Republican hack running for Senate in Iowa. Well, Hinson is still making a mess of things, and her debate with Democrat Josh Turek this week opened her up to even more criticism about her out-of-touch takes on the affordability crisis.
When Hinson was asked about the financial struggles facing Millennials, she responded that young people should just make more money, like her. Not that Hinson would know, but most Millennials struggle with saving money due to high insurance premiums — the same premiums she’s profiting from with her insurance-heavy stock holdings. Shock!
A recent Suffolk University poll has Turek up four points over Hinson, which isn’t surprising considering Turek’s message to voters: “We have a corruption crisis in Washington.” In a race where Iowans are increasingly voting based on their hatred of corruption and corporate greed, Hinson is a prime example of the problems plaguing Congress.
MAGA makes a dollar, you make a dime. Vote, vote, vote out Republican crime.
Watch the Full Show
Tone-deaf MAGA moguls might not be taking this affordability crisis seriously, but Democrats sure are, and they’re making that case directly to voters. Learn all about it by watching today’s jam-packed episode of Electionmaxxing!
I am blown away by all your thoughtful responses on this week’s content … yes, even you, @hear-hear. Keep letting me know your thoughts and what you think I should be covering next. Stay safe out there.
Vote These Fascist Bastards Out Of Office: Billionaires Should Not Be Making Foreign Policy
The Muskrat and Cheeto are striking back using the leverage of the Starlink network to interfere with the Ukrainian military(bit.ly/3VNWBdg). Yesterday Ukraine hit Yandex with drone strikes. Yandex controls Russian bot farms responsible for internet propaganda meant to interfere with the US midterm elections, specifically to favor fascist Republicans.
Muskrat has poured more than $350+ and probably much more to come. His super PAC has a lot of dark money from other AI allies who need their data centers to get constructed and eventually pollute the environment. The Muskrat does not own 100% of SpaceX but basically he calls the shots since he holds 42% of the company's equity. And now the asshole is saying that he demands Zelinsky to resign.
Who the hell does this scumbag think he is? Caretaker of world governments? WE the People in America can’t vote this guy out but Congress can make his life hell and Democrats better be ready to take this guy out.
So the Muskrat and his tech allies being miffed that their Russian bot farm project was put on the ropes decided to “get even” with Ukraine by turning off Starlink in the middle of a Russian drone strike. They did this once before in Sept 2022 in the midst of a Crimean campaign. This is Cheeto and Muskrat’s warning to Ukraine, “don’t fuck with us.” But Zelensky has had it with Cheeto and Putin. Today he said “we’re done with Russian refinery drone strikes being off limits,” after agreeing to Cheeto’s request for a moratorium. That lasted 3 days. Cheeto is playing Ukraine. What a miserable SOB!!
The Starlink network needs to be regulated and not in the hands of one tech asshole. Some fascist oligarchic dirtbags are controlling our national foreign policy through a authoritarian president, making our once allies impotent in a war started by a Russian dictator. This cannot stand. The US government under Democratic control needs to take this Starlink asset out of the hands of a malignant narcissistic tech oligarch seeking to control the world order.