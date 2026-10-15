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Protect the Vote
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Vote These Fascist Bastards Out Of Office: Billionaires Should Not Be Making Foreign Policy

The Muskrat and Cheeto are striking back using the leverage of the Starlink network to interfere with the Ukrainian military(bit.ly/3VNWBdg). Yesterday Ukraine hit Yandex with drone strikes. Yandex controls Russian bot farms responsible for internet propaganda meant to interfere with the US midterm elections, specifically to favor fascist Republicans.

Muskrat has poured more than $350+ and probably much more to come. His super PAC has a lot of dark money from other AI allies who need their data centers to get constructed and eventually pollute the environment. The Muskrat does not own 100% of SpaceX but basically he calls the shots since he holds 42% of the company's equity. And now the asshole is saying that he demands Zelinsky to resign.

Who the hell does this scumbag think he is? Caretaker of world governments? WE the People in America can’t vote this guy out but Congress can make his life hell and Democrats better be ready to take this guy out.

So the Muskrat and his tech allies being miffed that their Russian bot farm project was put on the ropes decided to “get even” with Ukraine by turning off Starlink in the middle of a Russian drone strike. They did this once before in Sept 2022 in the midst of a Crimean campaign. This is Cheeto and Muskrat’s warning to Ukraine, “don’t fuck with us.” But Zelensky has had it with Cheeto and Putin. Today he said “we’re done with Russian refinery drone strikes being off limits,” after agreeing to Cheeto’s request for a moratorium. That lasted 3 days. Cheeto is playing Ukraine. What a miserable SOB!!

The Starlink network needs to be regulated and not in the hands of one tech asshole. Some fascist oligarchic dirtbags are controlling our national foreign policy through a authoritarian president, making our once allies impotent in a war started by a Russian dictator. This cannot stand. The US government under Democratic control needs to take this Starlink asset out of the hands of a malignant narcissistic tech oligarch seeking to control the world order.

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