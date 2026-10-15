Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Electionmaxxing is back to our regularly scheduled programming, and we’re kicking things off with Donald Trump’s latest missteps — and hoo boy, there are plenty!

The White House caused itself a whole new round of headaches this week when Trump hired a new Press Secretary who can’t speak basic English and apparently worked for a Chinese Communist Party-backed law firm in Beijing. Oh well — at least this crazy scandal means Trump doesn’t have to talk about those terrible midterm polls!

Give to Lincoln Square

Just Make More Money, Millennials

I’m sure you remember our old friend Ashley Hinson, the Republican hack running for Senate in Iowa. Well, Hinson is still making a mess of things, and her debate with Democrat Josh Turek this week opened her up to even more criticism about her out-of-touch takes on the affordability crisis.

When Hinson was asked about the financial struggles facing Millennials, she responded that young people should just make more money, like her. Not that Hinson would know, but most Millennials struggle with saving money due to high insurance premiums — the same premiums she’s profiting from with her insurance-heavy stock holdings. Shock!

A recent Suffolk University poll has Turek up four points over Hinson, which isn’t surprising considering Turek’s message to voters: “We have a corruption crisis in Washington.” In a race where Iowans are increasingly voting based on their hatred of corruption and corporate greed, Hinson is a prime example of the problems plaguing Congress.

MAGA makes a dollar, you make a dime. Vote, vote, vote out Republican crime.

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Watch the Full Show

Tone-deaf MAGA moguls might not be taking this affordability crisis seriously, but Democrats sure are, and they’re making that case directly to voters. Learn all about it by watching today’s jam-packed episode of Electionmaxxing!

I am blown away by all your thoughtful responses on this week’s content … yes, even you, @hear-hear. Keep letting me know your thoughts and what you think I should be covering next. Stay safe out there.