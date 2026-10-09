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CE's avatar
CE
1h

Of course young people are abandoning MAGA. They are staring down a gun-barrel of unemployment,privation, and ill-health, a dark future in which a few have much and the many have little. Trump made promises, and he kept none of them. The face-eating leopards took a bite out of many faces.

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Wanda Mohr's avatar
Wanda Mohr
2h

So more than half of the voters identify as Democrats? People, Democrats are the lesser of the evils and I will vote for them. But I will continue to be a registered independent/unaffiliated.

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