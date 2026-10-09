Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’re wrapping up a busy week in politics by talking about something a little different – youth mobilization. Young voters are the toughest to predict, but they are increasingly carrying the most influential political voices. They refuse to be ignored, and they’re making a commotion this midterm season.

Young men devoured Donald Trump’s propaganda in 2024; now polls show them deserting the Republican Party ahead of November. The kitchen table economic issues that I keep talking about are affecting young people the most and young men are looking at their empty wallets as a great reason to exit the GOP slop show.

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Down, but Not Out

Young men aren’t the only group that’s making a mass exodus from the MAGA hellscape. Young people everywhere are more than convinced they’ve endured enough of Donald Trump’s nightmare economy. It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, young voters thought Trump would do a better job on the economy than Kamala Harris. Well, experience changes ya, kid.

Young voters might find the allure of Democrats appealing now that we live in Satan’s armpit, but their loyalties are fickle. Data from the 19th shows that young voters don’t care much about political parties; they tend to vote on individual issues. Young people have a clear sense of their political priorities, and they’re using their voice, their social media skills, and their frustration to ensure that the candidates they support actually reflect their values.

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Watch the Full Show

For the first time in a generation, more than 50% of voters are identifying as Democrats. But the MAGA morons haven’t fled the scene yet; they’re still showing up in droves to Trump’s ridiculous rallies. Except those crowds are smaller and sadder than they used to be, and even the faithful are discovering their belief has a hard limit. Let’s dive into it together on this Electionmaxxing week-in-review.

Be sure to leave a comment below and share your thoughts on the things you think I need to be covering next week. Stay safe out there!