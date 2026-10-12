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Lincoln Square Media

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
3h

Ain’t isn’t a real word and that wasn’t a complete sentence. Otherwise, I caught your drift.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

She’s so awesome. 👏🏻

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