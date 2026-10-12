Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Happy Monday and Happy Indigenous Peoples Day, friends. Today we’re taking a look at what could be the most surprising Senate race in the country – Angie Nixon versus the corrupt MAGA plant Ashley Moody in the Sunshine State of Florida.

Angie Nixon came out of nowhere and completely shocked establishment Democrats when she defeated Alex Vindman for the nomination, even after he raised more than $16 million dollars in campaign funds compared to Nixon’s mere $975,000. No one expected Nixon’s upset candidacy, but she is proving the skeptics wrong and causing real panic in Florida’s Republican swamp.

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Nixon’s campaign has been a tour-de-force in focusing on the ways Gov. Ron DeSantis and his MAGA henchman have left Floridians hopeless, impoverished, and working three jobs to get by. Nixon is also working overtime to make sure Floridians know that MAGA Moody is responsible for so much of the corruption currently rocking the Florida GOP.

Moody’s been implicated in corruption scandals since the start. She minimized the Epstein files, ripped off sick children, and enabled a nonprofit – the Hope Florida Foundation – to defraud the state of millions in Medicaid cash. In August, a grand jury found DeSantis “misappropriated” $10 million in Medicaid funds that were funneled through various channels and ultimately reappeared in the state GOP’s campaign bank account. How convenient! The real sleaze, though, is that Moody knew and approved of the plan. Corruption, thy name is Ashley Moody.

DeSantis has called this whole scandal a hoax, but voters aren’t convinced, and Moody’s unwillingness to debate Nixon only proves her guilt to many Floridians. The latest St. Pete poll has Moody in a statistical tie with Nixon — which is not where Republicans thought they’d be with just a few weeks left until election day.

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We’re just three weeks away from the close of the midterms and Republicans can’t stop panicking. As the MAGA train derails, even the strongest, reddest states are at risk of toppling under the weight of Republicans’ rampant corruption. Florida is still an uphill battle, though, so now’s the time to get out and get active!

Check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing and share your thoughts in the comments down below. Stay safe out there!