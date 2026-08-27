Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Peter Wilson's avatar
Peter Wilson
3h

Right on! Terrific analysis of a very important part of the rise of techno-fascism all in the name of public safety.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Wilson. Our city council has voted against flock cameras. Someone took down a flock camera here in Ks.

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