Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
5h

Yes, and has Democratic leadership learned its lesson? By all indications, today, I would say no. We need a party that will fight in the trenches, instead of taking the "high road". When the opposition is busy throwing out the rulebook, then a different approach is required. The young Democratic Socialists of the party's left wing offer a new road that actually "speaks" to the voters who used to be the Democrats' solid base. Ignore them or "sideline" them at your peril, Jeffries, Schumer, and centrists.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
5h

You are wise to point these things out. Throw in the whole "Blue Dog Democrat" concept popularized by folks like Clinton and Carville, and you've got yourself reasons why Dems should be humble right about now.

And isn't it vintage Republicans to leave Obama--a black man who was holding America together as if it were bound by twine--with the damage of the 2008 financial crisis. That really put him in a pickle. I believe that folks like Barney Frank were directly or indirectly implicated in the genesis of the whole thing, though, so maybe fair's fair.....

At any rate, Dems should be absolutely trouncing the GOP in opinion polls now, but alas they are not. Much of that is due to utter ignominy on the part of Limbaugh and trolls like him, but some of it is simply that the Dems lost touch with blue collar folks a long time ago and their version of "Republican-Lite" didn't work out so well because they are basically a cheap imitation.

Add in overwrought identity politics and it all adds up to why the Dems aren't heroes at a time like this.

Reply
Share
6 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture