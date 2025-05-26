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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
May 26, 2025Edited

Thanks, Ryan. Very good summary of what we need to do as we reflect on Memorial Day now and those in the past. Take care.

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Susan Sanders's avatar
Susan Sanders
May 25

On a Saturday radio program, I listened to Jeff Daniel’s read The Gettysburg Address, followed by Peter, Paul & Mary singing “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” And Springsteen singing “The Chimes of Freedom”. I have never so deeply felt the meaning of the words “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this earth.” than now, when it is so perilously close.

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