Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Ramaswamy’s Train Wreck

Before I dive into the latest disaster facing Vivek Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial campaign in Ohio, I want to include a warning for our viewers. This story discusses sexual assault and creeps like Ramaswamy who seem to enjoy inflicting pain on the victims of childhood trauma.

Earlier this week, Ramaswamy decided to air an absolutely disgusting ad against his opponent, Dr. Amy Acton, featuring Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur. This is a particularly low blow even by Ramaswamy’s standards, since Arthur lost custody of both her children when Acton was just twelve after failing to protect them from the alleged sexual predation of Acton’s stepfather. Adding to that heartbreak and trauma, Arthur chose to defend her husband in court against her own daughter. The whole story is deeply tragic, and Ramaswamy’s desire to exploit it is disgusting.

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Instead of admitting the ad was in more than poor taste, Ramaswamy doubled down and mocked Acton for “complain[ing] about what someone else did to her.” Even worse, Vice President JD Vance defended Ramaswamy’s ad and criticized Republicans who dared to express their moral outrage.

There is no bar too low for MAGA. Remember that.

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If you’re appalled, you’re not alone. Even Republicans are calling out Ramaswamy for the heinous move — but Vivek is still getting support from some of the biggest slimeballs in the MAGA movement. It’s another new low from a party that seems to find new lows every single day.

Get angry, and then get out and vote. Scumbags like Ramaswamy shouldn’t be anywhere near political power. At least voters got to see who Vivek really was before they cast their ballots. Stay safe out there, folks.