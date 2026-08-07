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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
3h

Ellison seems to have his head in the clouds thinking no one hearing and seeing what he is doing.

Good reporting, Jennifer. Thanks.

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Marlyn Dochenetz's avatar
Marlyn Dochenetz
2h

I’m not sure they will wait till 2027 to take over CNN. They wrap everything in the flag while they fill us with their disgusting and distorted trump propaganda.

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