CBS: A Week of Bad Calls, Logistical Screwups, and Flying Furniture
As Stephen Colbert signs off, the network's news side suffers more embarrassing mistakes, chaos and lousy judgement
Jennifer Schulze is a longtime Chicago journalist. She’s on Bluesky @newsjennifer.bsky.social. Subscribe to her Substack, Indistinct Chatter.
It was another jaw-dropping week at CBS. To protest the network’s politically-motivated cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s top-rated late night show, Colbert and David Letterman flung office furniture off the roof o…