Budapest Didn't Get the Memo — and Neither Should You
Trump's endorsement graveyard, the danger of presidents who come back for revenge, and what Hungary can teach America about overwhelming the electorate.
It is a small thing, and people look at me like I have a screw loose when I say it. But I make it my business to correct anyone who refers to what we are currently living through as Donald Trump’s “second term.” It is not his second term. It is his second non-consecutive term. That distinction is not a technicality. It is not a grammatical preference. I…