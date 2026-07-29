Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

Bill Maher has developed an extraordinary talent for spotting a five-alarm fire, acknowledging that it is in fact burning, and then spending the rest of the conversation complaining about whoever pulled the smoke alarm. Jon Karl’s interview with him on ABC’s This Week offered a nearly perfect demonstration. Maher recognized that Republicans are afraid to state basic facts because Donald Trump might be watching. He acknowledged that Trump is using the federal government like an extension of his business portfolio.

And then, having identified the people currently exercising power and the damage they are already doing with it, Maher explained that the real reason he might vote for JD Vance in 2028 is some unnamed person he keeps reading about in Wisconsin.

The interview opens with a joke, although not necessarily the one either man intended. Jon Karl congratulates Bill Maher on winning the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and Maher receives the compliment with the serene satisfaction of a man who has spent thirty years wondering what was taking everyone so long. He smiles, Karl smiles, and the whole exchange proceeds as though there is nothing remotely strange about a network news anchor solemnly celebrating a comedian for accepting an award from a cultural institution Donald Trump spent the previous year stuffing with loyalists and slapping his own name across. The administration had made criticizing the president increasingly hazardous for working comedians, the building had only recently finished prying Trump’s name back off its facade, and now everyone was gathered to honor Maher’s bravery. That is the opening joke. Nobody tells it, nobody laughs at it, and the interview rolls forward as though the punchline is not sitting directly between them.

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Maher then recounts having JD Vance on his show and challenging the “I won or you cheated” logic that now passes for an election policy inside the Republican Party. Fair enough. But Maher cannot simply describe the exchange and move on. He has to turn it into another installment of his favorite long-running television drama, Why Won’t Democrats Appreciate Bill Maher Enough? Republicans, he tells Karl, are at least willing to come onto his show and “take their beating,” while Democrats stay away. In Maher’s telling, this is evidence of Republican courage and Democratic cowardice. A less self-enamored person might consider the possibility that Republicans keep appearing because his show has become one of the safest places in mainstream television for them to launder deranged ideas through a host who will challenge them for six minutes, praise himself for doing it, and then spend the remaining fifty-four explaining why the left made him sympathize with them.

That is the trick Maher keeps performing. He briefly pokes a Republican in the chest, waits for the applause, and then uses the credibility from that exchange to spend the rest of the segment prosecuting Democrats for crimes committed largely inside his own imagination. The interview takes a hard left turn — pun entirely intended — away from the people currently exercising power and into Maher’s preferred political habitat: a haunted house filled with unnamed socialists, college students and state legislators who become more powerful every time he needs an excuse to vote Republican.

Karl asks about the Democratic Party, and Maher immediately reaches for the same emergency glass he has been breaking for a decade. He says he lost fans because he refused to go along with some of the “crazy stuff” on the left, then volunteers people cheering for the Intifada as though he has been patiently waiting all morning to wedge that into the conversation. Karl tries to drag him back toward an actual person with actual power: DNI nominee Jay Clayton, who just had a confirmation hearing and could not bring himself to say whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election. This is the prospective head of American intelligence, unable to state a fact that a child could confirm before a YouTube ad finished playing. Maher understands exactly why. Republicans cannot say it, he explains, because Trump is watching. And he delivers this observation like he has spotted an amusing workplace quirk rather than a governing party operating under the emotional supervision of a seventy-nine-year-old man who treats factual accuracy as insubordination.

Maher can identify the authoritarian loyalty test perfectly. He just finds it considerably less alarming than whatever a sociology major yelled through a megaphone in 2021.