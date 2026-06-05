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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
4h

Excellent article, Rick. Hero of the Week--Scott Pelley. Shameful Losers: CBS's dystopian owners.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
3h

Weiss was on my radar for years. Her incessant disingenuous victimhood at the NYT then her involvement in the bullshit Twitter files reveal marked her as a destructive and self important player, albeit as you suggest an especially robust and ruinous pawn. I can't wait for her comeuppance.

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