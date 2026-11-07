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Titanic Guitarist's avatar
Titanic Guitarist
1h

The inability of the public to differentiate between channels and programs that are journalism and that are propaganda is the biggest condemnation of our education system. And it’s not just the general public. Ezra Klein proved he can’t recognize the difference when he said Charlie Kirk“practiced politics the right way.” Karl Popper understood the paradox of tolerance and the risks to the open society it presented. Being able to tell the difference between a fascist pretending to engage in honest debate to normalize fringe views (until they have the power to imprison/murder their opposition) and a small l liberal interested in pluralistic compromise is key to keeping an open society. Somehow we’ve forgotten that fascists can wear liberal clothing.

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jane's avatar
jane
1h

Thank you, Ms.Schulze. Haven’t watched CBS in years and don’t plan to change my mind

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