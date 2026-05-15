AOC Doesn’t Owe Marjorie Taylor Greene a Damn Thing (and Cenk Uygur Knows It)
The Anti-Establishment Industrial Complex is dead wrong about bridge-building with white nationalists.
Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.
I woke up this Sunday morning fully prepared to do …