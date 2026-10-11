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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
2h

Not sure I understand all this except the final advice: Let's focus on fixing government systems and forget about the pretty boxes. (I don't trust this regime to fix anything. Need to start Voting them out. )

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