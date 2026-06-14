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Protect the Vote
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Donnie The Builder

Throughout his mafia led life, malignant narcissist Cheeto has arrogantly created this self image in his own mind of himself as a “builder of skyscrapers”. As he spoke from the resolute desk, Cheeto actually believes that his presidential purpose is to beautify the now Black House and the city of Washington with his architectural wonders instead of serving WE the People who elected him.

Since the Nazi Republican way has always been to ravage the government’s Treasury, the necessary approach to governing is to take taxpayer $$ and not use it for WE the People but to take the $$ to use they see fit since WE don’t know what’s good for US. Get rid of that nutty “social safety net” which is just abused by welfare queens and use it, as Cheeto demands, to beautify what was a slum hole city.

So in his psychopathic demented mind Donnie the Builder was put into office to beautify the world with architecture that glorifies him and is a living monument to him. The monstrosity that he has planned is the triumphant arch modeled after the Parisian equivalent but of course bigger. And with Cheeto as always there is a subheading hoping WE the People will not see. When one looks through the arch toward Arlington, it perfectly frames the once home of Robert E Lee.

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