All Eyes on Texas: Joe Trippi's Deep Dive into Democrats' Odds in the Midterms
Don't miss the veteran Democratic strategist's four-part series, On the Ground, featuring interviews with journalists and strategists who know Lone Star politics inside out.
As Joe Trippi’s first guest, Gilberto Ocañas, can attest, there’s a lot going on in the Lone Star State in the midterms.
Ocañas is a veteran of four presidential campaigns and one of the first Latinos to run statewide campaigns in Texas. He’s built a trusted network spanning political and business leaders. Including our own Joe Trippi.
In a year when Texas Democrats are seeing openings, while Republicans see divisions with the polarizing presence of Ken Paxton at the top of the ticket, Carlos Sanchez emerges as a uniquely positioned voice from the heart of the Lone Star State.
As the former public affairs director for Hidalgo County, Sanchez has seen firsthand the complexities facing Democrats in a region where Biden won by 17 points in 2020 after Clinton’s commanding 40-point margin in 2016.
Harvey Kronberg, who publishes Quorum Report, one of the definitive publications about Texas politics, has been covering the Lone Star state for years.
With the primaries now in the rearview, Kronberg spoke with Joe Trippi for another edition of On The Ground about the latest polling and why the GOP’s vice grip on Texas may be over.
In the final episode of On the Ground from the Lone Star State, Joe Trippi welcomed Jasper Scherer from the Texas Tribune. Scherer discussed the optimism stirring in Texas Dems and if James Talarico is for real.
Donnie The Builder
Throughout his mafia led life, malignant narcissist Cheeto has arrogantly created this self image in his own mind of himself as a “builder of skyscrapers”. As he spoke from the resolute desk, Cheeto actually believes that his presidential purpose is to beautify the now Black House and the city of Washington with his architectural wonders instead of serving WE the People who elected him.
Since the Nazi Republican way has always been to ravage the government’s Treasury, the necessary approach to governing is to take taxpayer $$ and not use it for WE the People but to take the $$ to use they see fit since WE don’t know what’s good for US. Get rid of that nutty “social safety net” which is just abused by welfare queens and use it, as Cheeto demands, to beautify what was a slum hole city.
So in his psychopathic demented mind Donnie the Builder was put into office to beautify the world with architecture that glorifies him and is a living monument to him. The monstrosity that he has planned is the triumphant arch modeled after the Parisian equivalent but of course bigger. And with Cheeto as always there is a subheading hoping WE the People will not see. When one looks through the arch toward Arlington, it perfectly frames the once home of Robert E Lee.