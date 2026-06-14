As Joe Trippi’s first guest, Gilberto Ocañas, can attest, there’s a lot going on in the Lone Star State in the midterms.

Ocañas is a veteran of four presidential campaigns and one of the first Latinos to run statewide campaigns in Texas. He’s built a trusted network spanning political and business leaders. Including our own Joe Trippi.

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In a year when Texas Democrats are seeing openings, while Republicans see divisions with the polarizing presence of Ken Paxton at the top of the ticket, Carlos Sanchez emerges as a uniquely positioned voice from the heart of the Lone Star State.

As the former public affairs director for Hidalgo County, Sanchez has seen firsthand the complexities facing Democrats in a region where Biden won by 17 points in 2020 after Clinton’s commanding 40-point margin in 2016.

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Harvey Kronberg, who publishes Quorum Report, one of the definitive publications about Texas politics, has been covering the Lone Star state for years.

With the primaries now in the rearview, Kronberg spoke with Joe Trippi for another edition of On The Ground about the latest polling and why the GOP’s vice grip on Texas may be over.

In the final episode of On the Ground from the Lone Star State, Joe Trippi welcomed Jasper Scherer from the Texas Tribune. Scherer discussed the optimism stirring in Texas Dems and if James Talarico is for real.

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