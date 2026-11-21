Brian Daitzman is the Editor of The Intellectualist. Subscribe to his Substack.

A software failure at JPMorgan Chase disrupted banking transactions Monday, leaving some customers struggling to transfer money or withdraw cash and delaying payments involving other financial institutions.

By Monday evening, Chase said transactions were processing normally. But the trouble followed days of technology failures that had halted flight departures nationwide and interrupted services used by businesses and government agencies.

On Tuesday, news organizations reported a disruption involving the National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network.

The incidents affected separate systems. No common cause or coordinated attack has been established. Together, they demonstrated how failures at widely used institutions can affect customers and organizations beyond the systems where the problems originate.

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Chase attributed Monday’s difficulties to a software bug in hardware within its systems. Customers reported trouble accessing accounts, checking balances and completing payments. Some also reported being unable to withdraw cash at branches, according to NBC News.

The bank maintained that customers could access their accounts and funds despite the reported problems, and said the incident was not cyber-related.

Customers at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and other financial institutions reported difficulties. Wells Fargo acknowledged technical problems, while Bank of America said its own systems operated normally and U.S. Bank said it was not directly affected.

Chase said its malfunction could delay transactions involving other banks when it was a party to them. The operator of Zelle, the payment network, also said its systems remained operational, although problems at participating banks could delay individual transfers.

By early Tuesday, complaints involving major banks and Zelle had largely returned to typical levels, according to outage-tracking data reviewed by CBS News. There was no substantiated nationwide shutdown of cash withdrawals continuing Tuesday.

The banking disruption came three days after a far-reaching interruption to air travel.