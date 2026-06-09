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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
3h

Thank you Matthew for this brilliant piece of journalism. Many of our politicos have lost their way. They are too concerned about pleasing the "wrong" people when it comes to things like AI. They truly need to understand the repercussions that "Data Centers" cause to neighborhoods like sucking up water, power, and polluting noise. And they are misled if they don't understand this. Why most people feel, are they trying to pull us into the future without consulting with us first. MOST of US don't want these places anymore that we want ICE facilities in our neighborhoods. And the sooner they wake up and smell the coffee, the better off they will be. Otherwise God help them when the midterm General Election rolls around because they maybe out of jobs.

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
3h

Here in TexAss. we have chronic water shortages and an inadequate electrical grid. What could possibly go wrong with all the data centers? /s

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